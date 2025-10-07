“The Scaling CEO Podcast” with Glenn Gow – Recognized CEO Coach Reveals Strategies, Case Studies, and Leadership Principles

Portola Valley, CA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scaling CEO Podcast, a new leadership show hosted by executive coach and former tech CEO Glenn Gow, has officially launched. The podcast offers candid conversations with top-performing CEOs who reveal how they scaled their companies — and themselves — through challenge, change, and uncertainty.





The Scaling CEO Podcast - Hard-Won Secrets of Scale

“Most growth advice looks at revenue, people, or process,” Gow says. “What’s missing is the inner work, the leadership decisions, and the patterns that separate founders who continue struggling from the CEOs who break out.”

About The Scaling CEO: The Scaling CEO is where fast-growth CEOs reveal the strategies behind scaling their companies and themselves. With each episode, Gow delves into the mindset, choices, and frameworks that top CEOs say make the difference between incremental growth and breakout scale. His uniquely holistic approach blends business rigor with personal evolution, asking questions that rarely get asked but always matter.

Podcast listeners can expect deep, authentic conversations with CEOs who’ve scaled through adversity — combined with candid lessons on failure, culture, and decision-making. You’ll find actionable models, habits, and frameworks you can experiment with the very next day, all paired with tactical playbooks built around “scaling constraints.” The podcast is now live on Apple, Spotify and YouTube.

Why Glenn Gow: Glenn Gow brings unmatched credentials: he founded and led a company as a CEO for 25 years, served as a venture capitalist for 5 years, and now coaches CEOs and founders on scaling their companies. He has also been recently recognized by Coach Foundation as one of the Top CEO Coaches worldwide, further underscoring his impact and authority in the field.

First Guests & Early Episode Highlights: In its opening season, The Scaling CEO kicks off with a lineup of bold, high-growth leaders:

Lindsay Johnson, CEO of FitPros, In “The Cost of Ignoring Employees as a CEO,” Johnson talks about scaling a wellness business without outside funding, the importance of proving ROI for HR investments, and how empathy plus authenticity anchor growth.

Brett Carlson, CEO of ServiceUp, In “Why CEOs Should Steal Good Ideas,” Carlson dissects how borrowing playbooks speeds growth, why discipline post-raise matters, and how models like DoorDash can inspire scaling in unexpected verticals.

Vladyslav Podoliako, CEO of Belkins, In “Being CEO Means Choosing the Best Failure,” Vlad dives into scaling amidst chaos, designing resilience through constraints, and why hiring should honor both mission and individual growth.

Jon Nordmark, CEO of Iterate In “Raising Money Is the Opposite of Success,” Jon reflects on scaling eBags through the dot-com crash and his next venture, Iterate.ai, while exploring when raising capital is a trap, not a launchpad.

Upcoming conversations already on the roster include stories from CEOs tackling AI disruption, human-centric culture scaling, and navigating inflection points without panic.

Why This Podcast Matters: In a time where every founder writes a “10X growth playbook”, few show the hard pages behind it. Gow’s goal with The Scaling CEO is to change this: to give CEOs language for the unspoken tensions, a framework for ambiguous territory, and hope that scaling need not come at the expense of leadership, purpose, or humanity.

“As a coach, I’ve seen what lifelong scaling obstacles look like,” Gow says. “I want this podcast to be a mirror, a lab, and a map, not just for growth but for integrity and endurance.”

How to Listen / Get Involved: You can listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Youtube or wherever you enjoy your shows. Visit the podcast hub on Glenn Gow’s website to access show notes and submit guest applications. If you’re a founder or CEO with scaling stories to tell, Glenn is inviting you to apply — he’s looking for voices that can teach and inspire other leaders.

About Glenn Gow: Glenn Gow is The CEO Success Coach - the only coach who was a CEO for 25 years and a venture capitalist for 5 years. Trained by a CEO coach for 17 years, Glenn now helps CEOs achieve what they never thought possible while enjoying the journey.

The Scaling CEO Podcast is a leadership and growth-focused show featuring in-depth conversations with high-performing founders and executives. The podcast explores the mindset, frameworks, and decisions behind successful scaling, offering actionable insights for CEOs navigating complexity and growth. Each episode reveals hard-won lessons from leaders building businesses with clarity, integrity, and resilience.

