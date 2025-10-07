National Association of REALTORS® Honors 2025 Good Neighbor Awards Finalists

Chicago, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of REALTORS® announced the 10 finalists for its 2025 Good Neighbor Awards today. These awards honor NAR members who make extraordinary differences in their communities through volunteer work by giving time, money, energy and expertise to uplift people. Now in its 26th year, the Good Neighbor Awards have recognized 260 agents who are REALTORS® who have made an impact in 44 states, Puerto Rico and 17 countries worldwide.

“Each of these finalists reminds us that the heart of real estate is people and communities,” said NAR President Kevin Sears. “Their efforts go far beyond helping clients buy or sell a home. They are building hope, opportunity and stronger communities every single day.”

Five winners, as determined by judges, will each receive a $10,000 grant and national media exposure for their charity. Five honorable mentions will receive $2,500 grants. The public can vote for their favorite finalist as a Web Choice Favorite between October 7 and November 6 by visiting realtor.com/goodneighbor. The top vote-getter will take home $2,500 for their charity, and the second- and third-place finishers will each receive $1,250. Both the winners and the Web Choice Favorites will be announced on November 10.

The 10 NAR Good Neighbor Awards finalists are as follows:

Brian Boven (Rockford, MI)

Homes Giving Hope

In five years, Brian Boven has secured five houses that enable 18 young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live independently with support. Working alongside his co-founder and his wife, Sara, Brian helps Homes Giving Hope facilitate life skills training and instill the confidence and sense of community that these adults need to live their best lives.

Cindy Bradley (Knoxville, TN)

Sacred Ground Hospice House

After the death of her husband, Cindy Bradley turned her personal loss into a gift for families who are facing end-of-life care. She founded and funded the only hospice center in her area, and in four years it has cared for nearly 800 patients who spent their last days in a compassionate, comfortable home environment.

Kimberly Clifton (Tucson, AZ)

Tierra Antigua Hope Foundation

Kim Clifton’s mission is to help people living at or below the poverty line, especially when it means keeping families together. Working in partnership with child welfare programs, she responds to immediate needs for critical items like car seats, cribs and beds, which are required to place children with family members instead of foster care. She also supports teens graduating from the foster system at age 18.

Betsy Herald (Boston, MA)

Great Dog Rescue New England

Betsy Herald co-founded a shelterless dog rescue organization by cultivating a wide network of foster families across New England to care for dogs until they are adopted. She has helped save more than 29,000 dogs and raised $1 million for medical care, food and transport. To coordinate so many adoptions, the organization employs women who are leaving abusive relationships.

Jantrice Johnson (Murfreesboro, TN)

We Give/Back to School Bash

For Jantrice Johnson, what began as a simple back-to-school supply drive has grown into a community-wide mission. Since 2014, her nonprofit We Give has reached more than 10,000 vulnerable students across Middle Tennessee. From school supplies to haircuts, she serves children experiencing poverty and homelessness, while ensuring they are treated with dignity and compassion.

Ken Larson (Duluth, MN)

Northern Lights Foundation

Ken Larson has rallied the Duluth community to ensure that families and children feel supported during their darkest days. His foundation, which honors the memory of the daughter he lost as a newborn, has provided grants to more than 300 families with a child facing a life-threatening illness.

Ray Manzoni (Mount Sinai, NY)

ALS Ride For Life

Ray Manzoni has been a champion for ALS patients and their families since 1998, when he decided to support a friend who had been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease. Since then, Manzoni has helped raise millions and has advocated for patient services like respite care, specialized vans, and home renovations to accommodate wheelchairs.

Scott Matthias (Greenwood Village, CO)

Knock Knock Angels Colorado

Scott Matthias co-founded Knock Knock Angels Colorado to help veterans overcoming homelessness by providing all the furniture, dishes, linens and decorations they need to make their house a home. Following a model created by 2020 Good Neighbor Award Winner Vickie Lobo in California, Scott has helped complete full home makeovers and provided household goods to hundreds of people making a fresh start.

Stacey Ruwe (Spring Lake, MI)

Soup For All Inc DBA Homeless Prevention Partners

When a job loss, illness or sudden hardship pushes a family to the edge of eviction or foreclosure, Stacey Ruwe delivers emergency housing aid – often within 48 hours. Her personal approach helps prevent homelessness for about 60 families each year, and she coordinates other assistance – like utility payments and food – for 1,000 families annually through a vast community network.

JacQuan Winters (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation

JacQuan Winters launched his nonprofit after the heartbreaking loss of his 11-year-old sister to suicide. His foundation is the only organization in West Alabama focused solely on youth mental health and suicide prevention. He has authored children’s books and visited hundreds of classrooms to teach coping skills and resilience. The foundation’s outreach programs have reached 20,000 children.

Nominees were judged on their personal contributions of time as well as financial and material resources to benefit their causes. NAR’s Good Neighbor Awards are supported by primary sponsor Realtor.com®.

“The Good Neighbor Awards finalists exemplify the steadfast commitment of agents who are REALTORS® to elevate lives and fortify communities, and it’s why Realtor.com® remains a devoted, long-standing sponsor,” said Mickey Neuberger, Chief Marketing Officer of Realtor.com®. “We invite everyone to cast their vote for their Web Choice Favorite and celebrate these remarkable individuals whose profound impact inspires us all to make a lasting difference.”

