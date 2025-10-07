Pervious Concrete and Asphalt Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Cemex, Sika, Vulcan Materials, UltraTech Cement, Martin Marietta Materials, and More

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pervious Concrete and Asphalt Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pervious concrete and asphalt market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.37 billion in 2024 to $2.54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth observed during the historic period can be credited to heightened awareness of stormwater management, expanded use of green infrastructure, escalating urban runoff challenges, stronger backing from local municipalities, and increased demand for low-impact development solutions.



The pervious concrete and asphalt market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.34 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The projected growth in the forecast period is driven by greater adoption in smart cities, rising investments in sustainable construction, a stronger focus on eco-friendly paving, growing demand for permeable paving in commercial areas, and a rising preference for climate-resilient materials.

Key trends expected during the forecast period include technological advancements, product innovations, increased investment in research and development, progress in material science, and the development of low-carbon solutions.





The expanding infrastructure development is anticipated to boost the pervious concrete and asphalt market in the coming years. Infrastructure development entails constructing and upgrading key systems such as transportation, utilities, and communication networks to promote economic growth and fulfill public needs. This development is propelled by urbanization, as more people move to cities seeking better employment and living conditions, thereby increasing the demand for housing, roads, and utilities.

Pervious concrete and asphalt are becoming increasingly popular amid this growth, as urban areas focus on improved stormwater management, flood reduction, and adherence to green building standards. For example, in July 2025, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that total investment in infrastructure reached $23.64 billion (£20.3 billion) in 2024, a 16.9% rise compared to 2023. Consequently, rising infrastructure development is driving the expansion of the pervious concrete and asphalt market.



Leading companies in the pervious concrete and asphalt sector are investing in innovative products such as air-purifying pervious concrete to boost environmental performance and provide multifunctional benefits within urban infrastructure. This type of concrete incorporates activated carbon into the mixture, enabling the pavement to manage stormwater while also reducing air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NO2), thus supporting sustainable urban growth. For instance, in March 2025, Lafarge France, a construction materials supplier, introduced Hydromedia NewAir, a sustainable urban infrastructure solution. This product combines a porous concrete mix with about 15% porosity, activated carbon for air purification, and a drainage system to allow rainwater infiltration, offering a dual-function solution for stormwater control and air quality enhancement in cities. This innovation aids municipalities in complying with environmental regulations, improves air and water quality, and adds value to sustainable infrastructure projects. Hydromedia NewAir is an advanced pervious concrete infused with activated carbon that simultaneously drains stormwater and purifies air, boosting ecological benefits and urban resilience.



In May 2023, Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company based in Switzerland, acquired MBCC Group for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is intended to broaden Sika's construction chemicals product range, enhance innovation capabilities, and strengthen its sustainability portfolio by leveraging MBCC's advanced admixture technologies, global R&D facilities, and solid customer base across infrastructure and commercial construction sectors. MBCC Group is a Germany-based manufacturer specializing in pervious concrete.



Major players in the pervious concrete and asphalt market are Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., Sika AG, Vulcan Materials Company, UltraTech Cement Limited, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Wienerberger AG, Boral Limited, Breedon Group Plc, HeidelbergCement AG, CalPortland Company, Thomas Concrete Group AB, Ozinga Ready Mix Concrete Inc., Preferred Materials Inc., Chaney Enterprises Limited Partnership, Wolf Paving Co. Inc., Forta Corporation, Bomanite Corporation, Porous Pave Inc., and Bay Area Pervious Concrete Inc.



