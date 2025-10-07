DSV, 1160 - FINANCIAL CALENDER 2026

 | Source: DSV A/S DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1160

This financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2026 financial year for DSV A/S:

4 February 2026Annual Report 2025

19 March 2026Annual General Meeting 2026. Any proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than 4 February 2026.

29 April 2026Interim Financial Report, First Quarter 2026

22 July 2026Interim Financial Report, H1 2026

21 October 2026Interim Financial Report, Third Quarter 2026

 

Contacts
Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

