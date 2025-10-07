DSV, 1160 - FINANCIAL CALENDER 2026

Company Announcement No. 1160
This financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2026 financial year for DSV A/S:
|4 February 2026
|Annual Report 2025
|19 March 2026
|Annual General Meeting 2026. Any proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than 4 February 2026.
|29 April 2026
|Interim Financial Report, First Quarter 2026
|22 July 2026
|Interim Financial Report, H1 2026
|21 October 2026
|Interim Financial Report, Third Quarter 2026
Contacts
Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
