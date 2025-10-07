TAPCO Partners with Software Company 3-GIS to Offer Fiber Network Management

BROWN DEER, Wis., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., LLC. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations, is excited to announce our new partnership with 3-GIS, a software company providing communities with intelligent fiber network mapping and management software.

3-GIS's portfolio focuses on geographic information systems (GIS) for fiber network planning, design and management needs. Their solutions provide real-time data to inform decision-making and automation capabilities for enhanced service activation, designed to help streamline network management operations.

As transportation agencies move toward a smarter future with Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), companies like 3-GIS equip transportation agencies with the tools needed to better maintain and grow their infrastructure. By allowing agencies to streamline how they deploy complex networks, 3-GIS paves the way for smarter, more efficient infrastructure management and informed decision-making.

“3-GIS is a natural addition to our portfolio because of our deep roots and field experience with fiber optic network expansion, maintenance and repairs,” said Lindsay Harvey, TAPCO’s Senior ITS Business Development Manager. “This fills a gap in our offering and enables us to partner with agencies to provide not only our field services, but software to ensure the best possible tools to keep accurate documentation and records about an agency’s network. Our evaluation of software companies found that 3-GIS is a reliable, service-oriented partner, which matches what TAPCO is all about.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with TAPCO to continue expanding the reach of 3-GIS technology into the State, Local and Education markets,” said Drew Peele, 3-GIS's Global Channel Manager. “TAPCO’s longstanding relationships and expertise in serving state and local agencies create an incredible opportunity to deliver innovative fiber network design and management solutions where they’re needed most. Together, we’re empowering organizations to plan, build, and maintain smarter, more connected communities.”

The award-winning, Huntsville, Alabama-based company helps communities globally to streamline their operations, including local customers in the Midwest.

About TAPCO

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures, distributes and services a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, TAPCO has set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From signalized intersection solutions to preventative maintenance options, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. For more information, please visit TAPCO’s website and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About 3-GIS

3-GIS provides web-based solutions for telecom network design, management, and deployment. Its advanced geospatial platform enables companies to visualize and optimize their network assets, helping telecom organizations scale faster and manage their resources more effectively. 3-GIS empowers businesses to build smarter networks, reduce costs, and improve service quality. Learn more about 3-GIS at www.3-gis.com or follow on LinkedIn for the latest news.

Grey

Digital Marketing Manager

Traffic and Parking Control Co., LLC (TAPCO)

grey@tapconet.com

414-248-5753

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/526e60d3-ca5e-4553-9850-d252aa9a6d0e