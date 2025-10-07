Automakers Are Missing the Mark on Connected Vehicle Services

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for connected vehicle services grows as consumers increasingly expect their vehicles to function as extensions of their digital lives. While automakers look to capitalize on this opportunity and explore how to monetize their offerings, new data from Escalent’s 2025 Connectivity Forward™ Brand Alignment study—which offers key insights into consumer attitudes and willingness to pay for connected vehicle services—reveal a critical disconnect: many OEMs are taking the wrong approach.

“There’s been significant discussion around the revenue potential of connected vehicle services among both automakers and industry analysts. However, real-world success has been limited, with many automakers struggling to translate this growing interest into a viable business model,” said K.C. Boyce, a vice president in the Automotive & Mobility and Energy industry practices at Escalent. “Consumer pushback and delayed rollouts of vehicle subscription service offerings in the market today points to a disconnect between what’s being offered, what customers actually value and what they are willing to pay for—underscoring the need for automakers to realign their strategies.”

The study identified safety, security, vehicle maintenance and entertainment as the connected vehicle services that have the most potential for the mass market. These services were rated as having high interest and a higher number of people willing to pay for them either via subscription or at point of sale. For services focused on safety and security, such as automatic crash detection, autobraking, lane keeping assistance and emergency roadside assistance, more than three-quarters of respondents indicated they are likely to use these features in a future vehicle.

Features with high willingness to pay but lower overall interest include automated driving, health, productivity and concierge services. These niche services aren’t in high demand but hold a higher value to those interested. Automated driving achieved the highest dollar amount consumers are willing to pay, more than twice that of the next highest rated service (safety). In addition, concierge services was the only feature that more than 50% of respondents indicated they would be willing to pay for via subscription—suggesting they may prefer the ability to toggle it on/off whenever needed.

Alternatively, services that have high interest but lower willingness to pay include navigation and mapping, communication, convenience, remote control and personalization. This ranking can imply that vehicle buyers perceive these services to be standard and expect them to be included at point of sale. Vehicle buyers expressed less interest and less willingness to pay for services such as voice assistant, vehicle commerce and user profiles. However, such services may resonate with people who drive passengers in their vehicles a majority of the time, as the services can contribute to a more personalized passenger experience.

“Today’s vehicle buyers are looking for innovation and convenience. Although they are unlikely to pay for features that have become standard, such as remote starters and seat warmers, there is clear revenue potential in offering new, differentiated services,” said Ben Lundin, an insights director in Escalent’s Automotive & Mobility practice. “While some features may not appeal to every buyer in the market, there are customers who are willing to pay a premium for them. That creates a strong business case for automakers to invest in connected vehicle capabilities that deliver tangible value, even if only to a niche audience.”

To learn more about Escalent’s Connectivity Forward research, visit escalent.co .

About the Connectivity Forward™ Brand Alignment study

Escalent conducted a survey of 4,476 US vehicle owners by online data collection in May 2025. The sample was drawn from multiple panel source partners. To qualify, respondents had to be owners of new or used vehicles whose primary vehicle must have been purchased within the last five years and they had to have at least 50% of the vehicle purchase decision. The data were weighted by age, gender and vehicle segment ownership. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,600 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in April 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

CONTACT: Kim Eberhardt

248.417.2460

keberhardt@identitypr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0399796e-4063-4be0-b6b9-4be61db727b2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1db76dbe-6dee-4891-ad4e-ccce80e8b0f9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/525d73f5-3a30-41eb-ad61-24b0de7de5ee