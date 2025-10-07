Wickaninnish Inn Recognized with Condé Nast Traveller’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Award #3 Best Resort in United States and Canada

TOFINO, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condé Nast Traveller today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Wickaninnish Inn recognized as the #3 Best Resort in the United States and Canada category, and #1 in Canada within that category. Readers also placed the Wickaninnish Inn in the top 10 in the USA-focused edition of Condé Nast Traveler.

Condé Nast Traveller received more than 182,500 survey responses from readers across the United Kingdom rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here .

Charles McDiarmid, Maître de Maison of Wickaninnish Inn, shared: "We are incredibly honoured to once again be recognized as the #1 Resort in Canada (#3 Best Resort in the US & Canada) by the UK readers of Condé Nast Traveller. We are equally pleased that readers of the US-focused edition of Condé Nast Traveler also placed the Wickaninnish Inn in the top 10 in their ratings this year. These awards reflect the dedication and passion of our entire team, who work tirelessly to craft memorable experiences for our guests while staying true to our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and our profound connection to the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. We are deeply grateful for this recognition and remain devoted to upholding the high standards that make Wickaninnish Inn such a distinctive and cherished destination."

Nestled on the rugged coastline of Vancouver Island, Wickaninnish Inn has long been celebrated for its harmonious blend of natural surroundings, genuine hospitality and rustic elegance. With sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean from its perch on Chesterman Beach, locally inspired cuisine, and a deep commitment to sustainability, the Inn offers guests a uniquely immersive and rejuvenating experience.

The 2025 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveller's website at cntraveller.com/inspiration/readers-choice-awards and celebrated in the November issue.

About Wickaninnish Inn www.wickinn.com

Wickaninnish Inn, a Relais & Châteaux property since 1997, overlooks the Pacific Ocean from a rocky point on Vancouver Island’s rugged west coast, near the eclectic town of Tofino adjacent Pacific Rim National Park and in the heart of the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Two contemporary cedar buildings, set against a backdrop of ancient rainforest, boast an extensive local art collection (complemented by the neighbouring wood carving shed), and all rooms and suites offer ocean or beach views, gas fireplace, soaker tub and individual balcony. Uncompromising service, including a Clefs d’Or Concierge team, is the standard. The sole resort on Chesterman Beach, Tofino’s longest at 2.7km/1.7mi, the Inn is home to refined West Coast cuisine at The Pointe Restaurant and naturally inspired treatments at its intimate Ancient Cedars Spa. @wickinnbc #relaischateaux #deliciousjourneys

Image library available here . Chesterman Beachcam

For Wickaninnish Inn press inquiries, please contact:

Shawna Gardham

shawna@wickinn.com

(604)-928-5013

For press inquiries, please contact: awards@condenasttraveler.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c4a26b5-4c1e-4ce4-8b48-7816e8723a0d