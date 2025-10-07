Just Two Days Left to Register! Southern California C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 16th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on October 9

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Register Now! C-suite executives from Southern California seeking fresh insight into how technology drives growth, reinvents the enterprise and elevates leadership impact, are invited to attend HMG Strategy’s 16th Annual Southern California CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on October 9. This highly anticipated premier technology event is designed for CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and technology leaders who want to accelerate career ascent, strengthen their IT leadership skills, and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite.





“It’s more important than ever for top-tier CIOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to share knowledge and strategies that will help their organizations innovate and thrive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Through our CIO Conferences and CISO Leadership forums, we provide a trusted platform where executives connect, inspire, and reinvent their approaches to leadership, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. At HMG, our mission is to foster authentic network connections, deliver actionable insight, and help executives build trusted branding for their careers and companies.”



Key topics at the 16th Annual Southern California C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Driving Better Business Outcomes with Data-Driven Technology Investment

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Preparing the Workforce for AI Integration—Reskilling and Upskilling for the GenAI-Powered Enterprise

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle





Most notably, Dr. Janet Sherlock, Founder and CEO, Org.Works, will speak on Leading Technology with Clarity and Authority, while Joel Manfredo, Chief Information, Innovation and Digital Officer, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans, will describe how Hyper-Automation Catalyzes Enlightenment.



Other preliminary speakers for the 16th Annual Southern California CIO Leadership and Technology Leadership Summit include:



Louise Brandy, CIO, Halozyme

David Buckholz, Senior Vice President, Deputy Head of Global IT Infrastructure, Sony

Carmella Cassetta, Vice President & CIO, Hoag Hospital

Jon Crosier, CTO, Kilroy Realty

Paula Crowell, CISO, Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts

Linda Ding, Senior Director, AI & Automation Products & Solutions, Automation Anywhere

Carol Fawcett, Corporate Vice President & CIO, Golden State Foods

Mikhael Felker, Head of Product Security & Privacy Eng, Verily Life Sciences

George Hanna, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, LA Clippers

Michael Keithley, Independent Board Director, Veritone

David Kim, President, MemorialCare

Kathy Linares, Vice President of IT & Customer Experience, Insulectro

Deepika Manglani, Vice President of Product & Program Management, Los Angeles Times

Howard Miller, CIO, UCLA (Anderson)

Sharada Panchagnula, Senior Director, Product Management, Apptio, an IBM Company

Dham Pathervallai, CTO, Ingram Micro Inc.

Sarah Pearson, CEO & Founder, Anera Collective

Thomas Phelps, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche

Travis Pinto, Director of Sales Engineering West, Cyera

Vipin Sharma, IAM & SAP Security Director, TCBrands

Kiran Vankamamidi, Executive Vice President & CIO, Ventura Foods

(Speaker list subject to change.)



In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Southern California executives with the HMG Strategy 2025–2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards, recognizing CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders who are reshaping their organizations and industries.



The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa, 21500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648.

Valued Partners so far for the 16th Annual Southern California C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Presenting Partners: Apptio

Platinum Partners: Automation Anywhere

Gold Partners: Freshworks, Glean, Moveworks, NetApp

Supporting Partners: Astha.ai, Pure Storage, Seraphic

Innovation Accelerator Partners: Bloomfilter, Cyera, Surf AI

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia



Registration for the 16th Annual Southern California CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is now open.



In addition to this CIO event, HMG Strategy has opened registration for seven other CIO Summits and CIO conferences across the United States and Canada in 2025.



About HMG Strategy



HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for CIO leadership, CISO leadership, and CEO leadership, empowering executives to reimagine the enterprise, drive career ascent, and shape the future of business technology. With a global network of more than 500,000 CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs, technology leaders, consultants, and C-Suite executives, HMG delivers unmatched opportunities to connect CIO peers, share insight, and accelerate professional development.



Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a trusted leadership expert with over 30 years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 executives, HMG Strategy is built on its 7 Pillars of Trust & Inspire. Its unique business-to-business media model generates more than one million weekly digital impressions, delivering powerful visibility for executives and sponsor partners to strengthen their branding and expand their influence.



Through its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Series, CIO events, publications, and Digital Resource Center, HMG Strategy provides world-class coverage of AI, cyber security, IT leadership, digital transformation, SASE, and consulting trends. The Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) convenes elite leaders to solve today’s toughest challenges, while HMG’s Global Advisory Services deliver peer-driven research, insights, and intelligence to help executives lead with vision.



At HMG, we believe in Trust & Inspire leadership — helping executives inspire innovation, expand their network, and create legendary careers.



HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Made



Contact: Peggy Pedwano, Chief Operations Officer, HMG Strategy

203-221-2702 | peggyp@hmgstrategy.com



