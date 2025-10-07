HEI Civil’s Colorado Division is Awarded the 2024 NUCA William H. Feather Safety Award For 1,000,000+ Manhours

Castle Rock, Colorado, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil, a leading heavy civil construction company, is proud to announce that its Colorado Division has been honored with the 2024 William H. Feather Safety Award by the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA). This esteemed award recognizes the team for achieving an exceptional safety record of over 1,000,000 manhours worked without a recordable incident, underscoring the company’s deep commitment to its foremost critical success factor, safety.

The NUCA William H. Feather Safety Award is a national honor that celebrates companies demonstrating the highest commitment to creating and maintaining a safe work environment for their team members. HEI Civil’s achievement in the 1,000,000+ manhours category highlights the success of its comprehensive safety programs and the dedication of every team member to upholding these vital standards.

"Earning the NUCA William H. Feather Safety Award validates our collective efforts to build and sustain an industry-leading safety culture," stated Luis Uresti, HEI Civil's Colorado Safety Manager. "Achieving over a million manhours without any incidents is a huge achievement that shows how much effort and care our team puts into every project. We are honored to be recognized for this commitment."

This recognition speaks not only to HEI Civil’s dedication to safety but also to its core values of growth, raising the bar, innovation, and teamwork. HEI Civil continuously encourages learning, embraces innovative solutions and nurtures a spirit of teamwork that empowers every team member. Through daily safety briefings, comprehensive training programs and open communication, the enterprise ensures that every individual is included in the shared goal of building safer, stronger results for clients and communities.

To learn more about the NUCA William H. Feather Safety Award, please visit: https://nuca.com/events/annual-awards/

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a leading heavy civil construction general contractor shaping infrastructure across Colorado, Texas and North Carolina. Driven by its mission to attract and build the best people, teams and projects, the company delivers exceptional results through its core values of GRIT: growth, raising the bar, integrity and teamwork. With a steadfast focus on safety, people, quality, client service, equipment and production, HEI Civil consistently executes the complex heavy civil projects crucial for developing thriving communities. For more information, visit https://www.heicivil.com.