Riviera Partners Welcomes Josh Narva as Partner to Lead Talent Advisory Capabilities

New York, NY, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners, the premier executive search firm for technology leadership, announced today that Josh Narva has joined the firm as Partner. Josh will bring a new dimension to Riviera’s capabilities by advising companies and investors on critical talent strategy decisions beyond traditional executive search.

Josh’s unique background spans the full lifecycle of technology companies: as an early employee at two Sequoia Capital–incubated startups, as Head of Talent at Sonos during its scale-up from 350 to nearly 1,800 employees and eventual IPO, and as a Talent Advisor in the Office of the CEO at Google. These experiences give him the perspective to advise founders, executives, and boards at every stage of growth.

“Too often, the concept of ‘talent’ has been reduced to just recruiting,” said Josh. “At Riviera, we’re elevating it back to its rightful place: as a strategic lever that drives company performance. My role is to help leaders think beyond hiring — to succession planning, org design, internal versus external talent, and how to build the right foundation for long-term success.”

“Josh brings a rare combination of operating depth and advisory perspective that will immediately benefit our clients,” said Michael Newcomer, CEO at Riviera Partners. “His experience inside high-growth and global technology companies allows him to provide practical, unfiltered guidance that complements Riviera’s search expertise. We’re thrilled to have him on board as we continue to broaden how we help companies build enduring leadership.”

Josh’s advisory focus includes leadership hiring strategy, succession planning, search firm selection and process management, executive coaching, org design, and candidate experience. By embedding this expertise within Riviera’s search platform, clients benefit from a more holistic approach to building and retaining world-class leadership teams.







About Riviera Partners

Riviera Partners is a global executive search firm specializing in technology, product, and design leadership. With over two decades of experience and a proprietary platform that combines deep recruiting expertise with data-driven insights, Riviera is the go-to talent partner for venture capital, private equity, and public companies. Learn more at www.rivierapartners.com.



