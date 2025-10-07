Anemia Drugs Market to Reach US$ 30.1 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anemia drugs market was valued at US$ 15.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 30.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2025 and 2033

A substantial increase in the consumption of anemia therapies is evident globally. For instance, the market for iron supplements, a foundational treatment, demonstrated a volume of 100 million units in 2024. Projections indicate a remarkable expansion, with expectations for the volume to reach 160 million units by 2028. Furthermore, consumer preferences are shaping consumption, with tablet formulations leading the way, followed by capsules and liquid forms. The shifting prescription patterns underscore a dynamic environment where newer, more effective treatments are gaining traction and defining the future of the anemia drugs market.

In addition, specific regional data validates a clear trend toward advanced therapies. A 2024 Japanese study analyzing over 360,000 treatment periods revealed a significant shift in physician preference towards ferric carboxymaltose (FCM). Digital engagement also reflects these evolving preferences. For example, in July 2025, search interest for traditional iron tablets peaked at a normalized value of 100. In contrast, interest in newer, more palatable iron gummies reached a value of 18 during the same month, signaling a growing niche for patient-friendly formulations within the broader anemia drugs market.

Key Findings in Anemia Drugs Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 30.1 billion CAGR 7.8% Largest Region (2024) North America (Largest) By Type Deficiency Anemia (Dominant) By Therapy Type Oral Iron Therapy (Dominant) By End Users Hospitals (55%) Top Drivers Increasing global prevalence of anemia-inducing chronic diseases and conditions.

Rising awareness programs and government-led nutritional improvement initiatives.

Growing geriatric population highly susceptible to various forms of anemia. Top Trends Rising focus on personalized medicine to tailor anemia treatments.

Advancements in gene therapy for treating inherited anemia disorders.

Development of advanced oral drugs with better absorption profiles. Top Challenges Poor patient adherence due to gastrointestinal side effects of therapies.

Significant need for more effective and better-tolerated treatment formulations.

Increasing market competition from the development of biosimilar drugs.

Robust Production Increases and Strategic Alliances Fortify Global Supply Chain

The manufacturing landscape across the anemia drugs market is evolving rapidly to meet rising demand. In 2025, the U.S. FDA's approval of the first generic iron sucrose injection from Viatris marked a pivotal moment. This generic was made available in 3 distinct single-dose vial strengths: 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg. Soon after, a competing generic iron sucrose injection from Amphastar received approval in August 2025, intensifying competition. These developments enhance the availability of crucial intravenous iron therapies.

Moreover, the global supply chain for the anemia drugs market is being reinforced through active development and strategic partnerships. As of 2024, at least 18 companies and universities are actively engaged in developing new therapeutics for iron deficiency anemia, showcasing a vibrant research and development ecosystem. International collaborations are also becoming more common. For example, a key partnership between U.S.-based Akebia Therapeutics and Germany-based Medice Arzneimittel Pütter is set to commercialize Vafseo across Europe and Australia, demonstrating the increasingly globalized nature of the supply network.

Treatment Accessibility Widens Significantly For High-Prevalence Patient Populations Across Continents

Efforts to expand patient access to advanced anemia treatments are yielding significant results. CSL Vifor's exclusive license to distribute Vafseo, for example, is poised to reach approximately 60% of dialysis patients across the United States starting in 2024. However, the underlying need remains immense. In the U.S., sickle cell disease affects 1 in every 500 African Americans. Globally, the challenge is even greater, with around 300,000 newborns born with the condition annually, highlighting the critical need for accessible and effective therapies from the anemia drugs market.

The global burden of anemia, particularly in developing regions, underscores the vast, untapped potential for market growth. The World Health Organization's 2025 estimates reveal a staggering scale of the condition. In Africa alone, an estimated 106 million women and 103 million children are affected by anemia. The situation is similarly critical in Southeast Asia, where an estimated 244 million women and 83 million children suffer from the condition. These figures represent a profound unmet medical need and a significant opportunity for market players to expand their reach and impact.

A Diverse and Prolific Drug Development Pipeline Signals Unprecedented Market Innovation

The future of the anemia drugs market is being actively shaped by a robust and diverse drug pipeline. For iron deficiency anemia (IDA), there are 17 drugs in development as of 2024. Of these, companies are developing 16 candidates, while 1 is from a university. The preclinical stage is the most active, containing 9 drugs, and another 4 drugs are in the pre-registration phase. The pipeline for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) is also promising, with more than 3 companies developing over 3 drug candidates in 2025.

Similarly, significant research is dedicated to rarer forms of anemia. The pipeline for Fanconi Anemia in 2025 involves over 3 key companies working on more than 3 distinct treatment therapies. A broader analysis of the Fanconi Anemia pipeline reveals more than 100 drugs in development from over 50 companies. The sickle cell disease pipeline is also incredibly active. As of 2025, there are at least 20 candidates in development, pointing toward a future with more targeted and effective treatment options and a stronger anemia drugs market overall.

Patient-Centric Formulations and Novel Delivery Systems are Revolutionizing Anemia Drug Therapies

Innovation within the anemia drugs market is increasingly focused on enhancing the patient experience through improved formulations. Throughout 2024, multiple companies reported positive clinical trial results for novel oral iron formulations designed for better bioavailability and fewer side effects. Product innovation is also visible on pharmacy shelves. For instance, high-dose formulations are available, such as Nature Made's 65 mg capsules, for individuals with severe iron deficiencies. Meanwhile, more patient-friendly gummy formulations are gaining popularity, typically offered in 18 mg to 24 mg doses.

Advancements extend beyond oral medications to more sophisticated drug delivery systems. A prime example of such innovation is the continuous erythropoiesis receptor activator, known as CERA. Developed as a pegylated epoetin form, CERA was specifically engineered to have a longer half-life. The direct benefit for patients is a significantly reduced dosing frequency. Such advancements in delivery mechanisms are critical for improving treatment adherence and overall quality of life for patients with chronic anemia.

Administration Trends Pivot Towards Outpatient Settings and More Convenient Treatment Modalities in Anemia Drugs Market

The methods of administering anemia drugs are becoming more diverse and patient-focused. As of 2024, developers of new IDA drugs are exploring 8 distinct routes of administration, with the intravenous route remaining the most common among these pipeline candidates. However, the 2024 approval of oral HIF-PHI inhibitors has created powerful new pathways for outpatient treatment. Despite the rise of oral options, the injectable route is projected to hold a substantial 58.6% market share in 2025, confirming its continued importance in the anemia drugs market.

Furthermore, the settings for treatment are expanding beyond traditional hospital environments. In 2024, hospitals and clinics remain the primary locations for diagnosis and initiating complex treatments. Yet, the homecare segment is rapidly gaining importance for the ongoing administration of anemia therapies, offering patients greater comfort and autonomy. Concurrently, retail and online pharmacies have solidified their roles as major distribution channels. These 3 key channels—hospital, online, and retail pharmacies—form a critical network for delivering oral supplements and other maintenance therapies to a broad patient base.

Accelerated Regulatory Milestones In 2024 Propel Novel Anemia Drugs To Market

The regulatory landscape across the anemia drugs market in 2024 was marked by several landmark approvals that are set to reshape treatment paradigms. Vafseo (vadadustat), a novel oral HIF-PHI, received U.S. FDA approval on March 28, 2024. Its approval is for adults with anemia from chronic kidney disease who have been on dialysis for at least three months. With this latest approval, Vafseo is now authorized for use in 37 countries. Another significant development was the approval of Danicopan (Voydeya), which secured 3 major approvals in 2024: Japan in January, the United States in March, and the European Union in April.

The momentum continued with positive regulatory actions for pipeline candidates. In March 2024, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to elritercept (KER-050). This designation is for its potential in treating anemia in adult patients with low- to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Such accelerated pathways are crucial for bringing innovative therapies to patients faster. These regulatory successes create a highly favorable environment for investment and further development within the anemia drugs market, promising a steady stream of new treatment options.

Chronic Kidney Disease Remains A Primary and Highly Lucrative Market Focus

Anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) continues to be a central driver of the anemia drugs market. The patient population is substantial; an estimated 35.5 million people in the U.S. have CKD as of 2024. Among this group, the prevalence of anemia is a significant 14%. The prevalence increases dramatically with the severity of the disease. Rates climb to 22.4% in stage 3 CKD, 41.3% in stage 4, and 53.9% in stage 5, highlighting a critical and growing need for effective treatments.

In response, pharmaceutical innovation remains intensely focused on this patient segment. As of 2025, the HIF-PH inhibitor roxadustat is approved for anemia in CKD patients in 5 major countries and regions, including China and Europe. Clinical research continues to advance care; a Japanese trial in May 2025 demonstrated that a single 500 mg IV dose of ferric carboxymaltose was effective for hemodialysis patients with IDA. The need extends to related conditions, with over 2 million new cancer cases in the U.S. in 2024 representing another large population highly susceptible to anemia.

Future Growth Hinges On Competitive ESA Dynamics and Personalized Medicine Breakthroughs

The competitive landscape for established therapies, particularly Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents (ESAs), remains intense in the anemia drugs market. The segment is dominated by 5 key players, including Pfizer and Sanofi, with at least 3 other major players like Amgen also holding significant market share. The ESA market is segmented into 3 key product types, which are available in 2 primary formulations (liquid and powder) and administered via 2 main routes (intravenous and subcutaneous). This segment is facing increasing competition from biosimilars in 2025, which is driving price pressures and strategic repositioning.

Looking ahead, the next wave of growth in the anemia drugs market will be fueled by technological and scientific breakthroughs. It is anticipated that 30% of novel drugs will be developed using artificial intelligence by 2025. The IDA pipeline features 2 main molecule types and is exploring 3 key therapeutic targets. Personalized medicine is at the forefront, with a 2025 phase 1/2 trial investigating CRISPR technology for sickle cell disease. Another 2025 trial is studying etavopivat, a novel medicine for treating 2 conditions: sickle cell disease and thalassemia, heralding a new era of targeted, highly effective anemia therapies.

Global Anemia Drugs Market Major Players:

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Biocon Ltd.

Bluebird bio, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bayer AG

GlycoMimetics, Inc.

Regen Biopharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Other Prominent players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Sickle Cell Anemia

Plastic Anemia

Iron-Deficiency Anemia

By Therapy Type

Oral Iron Therapy

Red Blood Cell Transfusion

Parental Iron Therapy

Other Therapy Types

By End-User

Clinic

Hospitals

Home healthcare

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

