Merzigo unveils major investment programme at MIPCOM 2025

CANNES, France, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merzigo, one of the world’s leading premium video monetisation companies, has announced a $150 million investment commitment for 2026 to support studios, broadcasters, and independent producers in expanding their content libraries and new titles across YouTube and Facebook worldwide.

Announced at MIPCOM 2025, this reflects Merzigo’s position as the global financial and technology partner for premium IP monetisation. The investment is in response to the accelerating shift from traditional broadcasting to open, data-driven digital ecosystems and aims to help rights-holders unlock new revenue opportunities on the world’s most influential digital environments.

Yiğit Doğan Çelik, Chairperson and Global CEO, Merzigo, said:

“2026 will be the year when premium IP fully converges with digital platforms. Our role is to empower content owners by providing the financial infrastructure, technology, and operational architecture that turn IP into enduring global assets.”

The $150 million programme will provide flexible structures ranging from advance payments to long-term partnership investments, designed to strengthen production and monetisation capacity. Partners will benefit from full global distribution and management across YouTube and Facebook, with Merzigo’s team optimising content for monetisation, brand safety, and audience growth.

The initiative also includes multi-language localisation, dubbing, and intelligent re-versioning to extend reach while preserving existing licensing value. Merzigo’s proprietary content management system will provide transparency and real-time insights across all stages of monetisation, ensuring rights protection and data-driven performance optimisation.

Alongside the 2026 investment programme, Merzigo operates an independent Co-Production and Project Financing Division. Established in 2024, the division structures and finances high-value projects across scripted, unscripted, and film formats, collaborating with studios, producers, and creative agencies in the US, UK, and EMEA. While the new fund focuses on digital monetisation and platform growth, this Co-Production and Project Financing division specialises in project finance, equity participation, and international co-production, positioning Merzigo as an enabler of premium IP creation.

Çelik added:

“Merzigo is a financial and technological partner that provides structure, liquidity, and scale to creative ecosystems. Merzigo’s model bridges global creativity with investment discipline, ensuring that outstanding content receives both the capital and the audience it deserves.”

With headquarters in London, Los Angeles and Istanbul Merzigo works with partners across all major territories. Managing tens of hundreds of hours of premium content, the company delivers industry-leading monetisation and rights management across YouTube, Facebook, VOD, and FAST platforms.

About Merzigo

Merzigo is the biggest distributor of premium content on social, managing over 5,000+ YouTube & Facebook channels in over 30 languages with more than 13 billion views monthly. Merzigo provides management, production, distribution and IP protection services to its clients worldwide, with offices located in LA, London, and Istanbul. With an in-house-developed technology platform and a global team of over 500 optimization experts, Merzigo creates significant growth on YouTube & Facebook for some of the world's biggest content owners.

