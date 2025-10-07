American Banker Announces the 2025 Honorees of The Most Powerful Women in Banking

New York, New York, USA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Banker has unveiled the 2025 honorees of The Most Powerful Women in Banking, a program now in its 23rd year recognizing the executives, teams, and rising stars reshaping the financial services industry. It is one of the most prestigious recognitions in the financial services industry.

The rankings celebrate women across five signature lists — Banking, Finance, Women to Watch, Top Teams, and NEXT — who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, business performance, and dedication to advancing the industry. This year also marks the return of a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“These honorees showed why they're the best in the industry through their performance in this tough and volatile year,” said Chana R. Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker.

“Their strong results show the value of leadership, resilience, and innovative thinking.”

Notable Honorees in Banking

For the fifth year in a row, Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, tops The Most Powerful Women in Banking list. As CEO of the $2.4 trillion-asset megabank, Fraser has continued to push forward a sweeping, high-stakes transformation—streamlining operations, reshaping leadership, exiting non-core markets, and making measurable strides in profitability, all while tackling regulatory scrutiny head-on with transparency.

JPMorganChase dominates the top 10, with five leaders making the overall list:

#2 Jennifer Piepszak , COO

, COO #3 Marianne Lake , CEO of Consumer and Community Banking

, CEO of Consumer and Community Banking #5 Lori Beer , Global CIO

, Global CIO #8 Teresa Heitsenrether , Chief Data and Analytics Officer

, Chief Data and Analytics Officer #17 Stacey Friedman, EVP & General Counsel

Also notable:

Gunjan Kedia ranks at #4 for her 2024 performance prior to becoming CEO of U.S. Bancorp in April 2025.

ranks at #4 for her 2024 performance prior to becoming CEO of in April 2025. Kim Posnett, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs, joins the list for the first time at #25.

“For any leader—in any industry—what it takes to operate at the top of their game requires more than brilliant strategy. It calls for agility to anticipate, adapt and respond to radical changes that will redefine their businesses,” said Holly Sraeel, SVP of Strategy and Content at American Banker Live Media. “For these banking leaders, who happen to be women, their performances shape the destinies of so much more than their companies. The vast array of customers they serve depend on them to deliver solutions and services that change lives and open doors of business opportunity.”

Lifetime Achievement Award

Julie Monaco, former Managing Director and Global Head of Public Sector Banking at Citigroup, has been named the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Over the past 13 years of her four-decade career, Monaco worked with 149 governments to modernize national payment systems and coordinate sovereign financial infrastructure — leaving an indelible mark on global finance.

Highlights from the Finance, Women to Watch, Top Teams, and NEXT Lists

In Finance, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of Asset and Wealth Management at JPMorganChase, retains the #1 spot for a third consecutive year.

She is followed by:

New entrants include Racquel Oden of HSBC and Solita Marcelli of UBS, underscoring the global scope of this list.

The Women to Watch list highlights noteworthy and high-impact executive leaders — including #1 Sharon Miller, President and Co-Head of Business Banking at Bank of America, and #2 Lisa Oliver, CEO of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, who is set to retire this fall after a 30-plus year career. The 2025 list features eight newcomers, six community bank leaders, and five current CEOs.

The NEXT list — American Banker’s program recognizing top performers age 40 or younger — transitioned to a ranked format this year and expanded from 15 honorees to 25. Leading the 2025 NEXT list:

#1 Anne-Victoire Auriault , Partner and Equities Trader, Goldman Sachs

, Partner and Equities Trader, #2 Christine Ferris , Head of Securitized Products, SMBC Nikko Securities

, Head of Securitized Products, #3 Carmen Chan, Managing Director, Internet Investment Banking, Barclays

The Top Teams list honors five groups, comprising 50% or more women, for impact and innovation. The Top Teams for 2025 include:

Ally , recognized for One Ally, which integrated its digital banking and auto platforms, resulting in 10%+ deposit growth and 30% lower development costs.

, recognized for One Ally, which integrated its digital banking and auto platforms, resulting in 10%+ deposit growth and 30% lower development costs. Bank of America , honored for its Employee Banking & Investing (EBI) program that expanded financial services to employees of institutional clients.

, honored for its Employee Banking & Investing (EBI) program that expanded financial services to employees of institutional clients. Hanmi Bank , a first-time honoree, recognized for nationwide expansion of its SBA lending program, increasing production goals by 10%.

, a first-time honoree, recognized for nationwide expansion of its SBA lending program, increasing production goals by 10%. U.S. Bank , highlighted for launching Business Essentials, a suite of bundled services supporting startups and small businesses.

, highlighted for launching Business Essentials, a suite of bundled services supporting startups and small businesses. Wilmington Trust, celebrated for a transformative collaboration between its institutional client services and wealth businesses that increased ROE and net income..

Tiffany & Co. Partnership Offers Custom Trophies and Photoshoot

All honorees were photographed for the cover of American Banker’s September magazine issue at Tiffany & Co.’s invitation-only space known as “The Landmark” on Fifth Avenue featuring designs by Peter Marino. As a special celebration of this year’s honorees, Tiffany & Co. is also designing and manufacturing trophies for the honorees, joining a legacy of major global events like the Super Bowl, U.S. Open, and Formula 1.

Images from the covershoot at Tiffany & Co. will be made available at https://the-most-powerful-women-in-banking.americanbanker.com

Celebration & Conference

Honorees will be recognized during The Most Powerful Women in Banking Conference and Gala, a three-day series of leadership development and recognition events taking place October 21–23, 2025 in New York City. The invitation-only black-tie Gala will be hosted at The Glasshouse, with honorees also participating in private roundtables and featured panels throughout the week.

Explore the Lists

About American Banker

American Banker is the essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, keeping its members updated on vital developments and focusing sharply on their most important concerns — innovation, transformation and disruption; technology, regulation and reform. Financial industry professionals turn to American Banker every day and throughout the day to stay informed — drilling down on complex issues, keeping up with breaking news and downloading research and data.

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events, and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News, and Digital Insurance.

Attachment