LeCuckoo Inc. Appoints Emeus (Bo) Corley as Chairman of the Chef Advisory Board and Head of Brand Advisor/Influencer Community for LUC.Cooking





SEATTLE, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeCuckoo Inc., the food-tech company behind LUC.Cooking - the world’s first food-tech platform to compensate creators through engagement, subscription referrals, and direct recipe sales - today announced the appointment of Emeus (Bo) Corley, creator and host of #BOTHEGOATTV, as Chairman of the Chef Advisory Board and Head of Brand Advisor/Influencer Community.

LUC.Cooking is the first platform to pay creators and influencers based on royalties - not optional tips or ad revenue. The company recently filed a provisional patent for its proprietary royalty compensation model, securing a strong competitive position in the creator economy and online recipe platform market. This patent-pending system ensures that culinary creators are compensated automatically for the value they generate - whether through recipe engagement, subscriber referrals, or direct sales - making LUC the only platform offering true direct compensation for recipe creators.

In his new role, Bo will guide LUC’s growing community of chefs and influencers and ensure their insights and feedback directly inform the platform’s product design and user experience. As Chairman, he will help align LeCuckoo’s innovation and creator-first strategy with the needs of the culinary community it serves.

“LUC is changing the game for creators. For the first time, a recipe platform is being built with us, not just using us - making sure our content isn’t just seen but rewarded. As Chairman of the Chef Advisory Board, my mission is to ensure chefs and influencers see their voices reflected in the tools, features, and opportunities LUC brings to life. I’m honored to join LUC at the start of this journey.” – Bo Corley

Symone Opara, Founder & CEO of LeCuckoo Inc., added:

“We are so grateful to have Bo on board and thankful he accepted our offer to join LUC’s leadership community. His influence, integrity, and creativity represent everything we stand for. Bo’s leadership ensures that chefs and creators don’t just participate in LUC - they help define it. Together, we’re building the future of culinary content - one that values creators as much as the recipes they share.”

About LeCuckoo Inc.

LeCuckoo Inc. is a food-tech innovator and the parent company of LUC.Cooking, the world’s first platform to compensate creators through engagement, subscription referrals, and direct recipe sales. By combining AI technology, a patent-pending royalty system, and chef-driven community design, LUC transforms how recipes are created, shared, and valued.

