A Living Tribute for America at 250: Battleship North Carolina to Raise 250 Flags Honoring Navy & Marine Corps Anniversaries

Wilmington, NC, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, the Battleship North Carolina, a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, invites Americans to join in a shared act of remembrance and gratitude. In honor of the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, the Battleship will raise 250 American flags, each one a tribute to the generations who have served and sacrificed in defense of the nation.

These ceremonial flag raisings — held on Monday, Oct. 13 (Navy Anniversary) and Monday, Nov. 10 (Marine Corps Anniversary) — will take place aboard the historic ship in partnership with the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.

“This tribute is personal to me,” said Dr. Jay C. Martin, executive director of the Battleship North Carolina Memorial. “My father served in the Army during World War II and my grandmother was a Rosie the Riveter. Their legacy — and the legacy of millions like them — lives on in these flags. I’ve reserved flags for my family because I believe they’re more than symbols. They’re stories. They’re sacrifices. They’re reminders of who we are as Americans.”

A National Reminder for a Historic Milestone

Each flag raised aboard the Battleship will carry with it the weight of history — not just as a symbol, but as a shared gesture of national memory. These flags will be offered to individuals and families who wish to honor their own connections to service, honor, and sacrifice. Proceeds will support educational programs and the continued preservation of the Battleship North Carolina Memorial.

“These flags are living history,” added Dr. Martin. “They connect the legacy of America’s most decorated World War II battleship with the stories of those who serve today. This is a moment for all Americans to reflect, remember, and participate.”

Why It Matters

Honor America's Sea Services: Mark the 250th anniversaries of the Navy and Marine Corps with a national gesture of respect.

Connect Generations: Recognize the enduring ties between past and present service members.

Preserve Our Story: Support efforts to educate, commemorate, and protect the legacy of those who have served our nation.

Celebrate America at 250: Join a collective reflection on the values and sacrifices that shaped the nation.

How to Participate

To learn more or take part in this national tribute, visit https://bit.ly/250Flags. Quantities are limited. Pickup and shipping options are available.

Media Coverage Invited

Members of the press are welcome to attend the ceremonial flag raisings or request interviews with Battleship staff, veterans, or participating organizations. High-resolution images and video footage will be available upon request.

About the Battleship North Carolina Memorial

The U.S.S. North Carolina (BB-55) is America’s most decorated World War II battleship, now decommissioned and permanently moored among 55 acres of Eagles Island wildlands on the Cape Fear River at Wilmington, North Carolina. The Battleship North Carolina Memorial commemorates the heroism of North Carolinians who served their country during World War II and memorializes the roughly 11,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, the Battleship and the adjacent park are a place for learning, reflection, and community engagement — connecting past events to current conversations about service, leadership, and citizenship through programs, exhibits, and events. For more information, visit www.battleshipnc.com or call (910) 399-9100.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. Through its programs, the Department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency. The Department manages over 100 locations across the state, including 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, five science museums, four aquariums, 35 state parks, four recreation areas, dozens of state trails and natural areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, the African American Heritage Commission, the American Indian Heritage Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Office of State Archaeology, the Highway Historical Markers Program, the N.C. Land and Water Fund, and the Natural Heritage Program. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.

