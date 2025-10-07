ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 2,713,843 ordinary shares at 65.48 pence per share on 7 October 2025. The shares purchased represent 0.71% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, and in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the capital of the Company as at close of business on 7 October 2025 consisted of 409,705,385 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 32,370,947 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 377,334,438. These figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or a change to the interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

7 October 2025

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850