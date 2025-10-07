NeXtGen Biologics Announces Issuance Of A Third New Patent Covering Axolotl-Derived Technology

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeXtGen Biologics announces the issuance of a third U.S. patent, US12311079, on May 27, 2025, as part of its suite of U.S. and foreign patents directed to extracellular matrix components derived from a highly regenerative, non-mammalian species, namely axolotls, a urodele amphibian. In addition to our previous patents1, the most recent patent is directed to a tissue culture system that provides patent coverage for two conditioned media and ECM, and methods of use of these products.

“This additional patent’s issuance bears testament to the patentability and importance of our two previously issued patents, as well as to our team’s pursuit of meaningful solutions to transform patients’ lives. Our groundbreaking platform technology is setting a new standard, not only in wound care with FDA-cleared NeoMatriX® Wound MatriX, but also in the future of regenerative medicine as a whole,” said Jonelle Toothman, CEO.

NeXtGen’s strong portfolio of patents includes 3 U.S. patents, 1 U.S. pending patent, and 8 foreign patents, have led to life-enhancing and life-saving clinical applications. NeXtGen is the only commercially operating enterprise in the world leveraging axolotl-derived technology in clinical applications.

About NeXtGen Biologics, Inc.

Headquartered in Alachua, FL, NeXtGen Biologics is a medical device company with a suite of patents covering an extracellular matrix (ECM) platform technology derived from the axolotl. Leveraging expertise in medical devices and breakthrough tissue technologies, the company is developing advanced solutions to address complex challenges in wound care, trauma, plastic surgery, cardiovascular disease, neurosurgery, orthopedics, and ophthalmology.

1See US Patent Nos. 10617790 and 11660376, which cover multiple configurations and combinations of decellularized extracellular matrix products derived from the urodeles, including axolotls, and methods of making and using those products, such as tissue grafts and medical implants.

Contact:

Jonelle Toothman, 904-599-3264, jltoothman@nextgenbiologics.com