BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

BONDUELLE 

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France
Bonduelle a French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS 
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest informationTotal number of shares forming capitalNumber of voting rights


30.09.2025

32 630 114

Theoretical Total
52 507 209



Actual Total*
51 961 493

*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights

