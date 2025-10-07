LatiNation Media and Entravision Launch 'Desmadre Live!' — A Live, Opinionated, Culture-Refining House Party Across Radio, TV, and Streaming 

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatiNation Media, the English language media studio creating content for bilingual Latinos, and Entravision, the leading Spanish language radio and video network, are turning up the volume on Latino pop culture with the launch of Desmadre Live!, a one-hour weekly simulcast that fuses the high-energy spirit of radio with the raw visual storytelling of streaming. The show premieres Tuesday, October 21st, at 7:00 p.m. PT, airing live on select Fuego stations, including Phoenix 106.7 FM, Sacramento 101.9 FM, El Paso 94.7 FM, and McAllen 99.5 FM, the LATV broadcast network, and streaming exclusively on the LatiNation and ElBoton App.

The series is produced by LatiNation Media, Executive Produced by Flavio Morales, Aura Quiroz, Andrés Palencia, and Bruno Seros-Ulloa. It is Directed By Mauro Micolich, with Producers Isabel Sega and Micolich.

A bold, immersive format hosted by a dynamic collective of Latin voices, Desmadre Live! isn’t just a talk show — it’s a full-blown bilingual, cultural clubhouse. Equal parts comedy, chaos, music, and unfiltered conversation, the show puts Latino creativity front and center in a format built for today’s audience.

Where Talk Show Meets House Party

Set against a fast-paced, interactive format, each episode of Desmadre Live! features a variety of guests, surprise drop-ins, trending topics, viral clips, and audience call-ins — all blended into a one-hour serving of fun.

The vibe is intentionally messy, hilarious, and relatable — a visual and audio experience that reflects the real rhythms of Latino life today.

Meet the Hosts

The series is hosted by an all-star cast and guest influencers of Latino talent from across digital, radio, comedy, and pop culture:

Erick Galindo – Award-winning storyteller, journalist, and creator of Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez



– Award-winning storyteller, journalist, and creator of Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez Krystal Bee – LA radio veteran, content creator, media personality & podcast host with campaigns for Adidas, Netflix, and ESPN



– LA radio veteran, content creator, media personality & podcast host with campaigns for Adidas, Netflix, and ESPN Raiza Licea – Comedian, producer, writer, actor and Upright Citizens Brigade’s first Woman of Color Artistic Director



– Comedian, producer, writer, actor and Upright Citizens Brigade’s first Woman of Color Artistic Director Angie Vee – Global celebrity DJ with credits ranging from Las Vegas mega-clubs to spinning for celebrities like Kim Kardashian



– Global celebrity DJ with credits ranging from Las Vegas mega-clubs to spinning for celebrities like Kim Kardashian Anakaren “AK” Lopez – On-air host and red carpet pro known for LatiNation and Cultura Shock



– On-air host and red carpet pro known for LatiNation and Cultura Shock Luis Verduzco – Creator of A Toast to Life, a leading Latino wellness and health podcast and lifestyle brand built on real talk.



– Creator of A Toast to Life, a leading Latino wellness and health podcast and lifestyle brand built on real talk. Rico Hernandez – Phoenix-based Fuego Radio host & influencer known for his humor, music IQ, and cultural satire





“Desmadre Live! was built for how people really consume culture — on their phones, in their cars, and on their own time,” said Andres Palencia, CEO, LatiNation Media. “It’s lively, unstructured, authentically real, and rooted in the voices that are shaping the future of Latin entertainment.”

"Desmadre Live represents a generation of cultural and conversational leaders from across music, comedy, radio, and podcasting. It solidifies LatiNation and our Fuego programmed radio stations as a complementary platform with a shared purpose: to deliver bilingual entertainment that truly reflects today’s Latino culture and identity," said Andrea Prado, VP of Audio Content at Entravision. “We’re excited to be part of this launch and programming fusion that will resonate with one of the largest consumer segments in the United States.”

Follow the show at @DesmadreLive and join the conversation using #DesmadreLive

About Entravision

Entravision is a media and marketing powerhouse with three decades of cultural expertise in top U.S. Hispanic markets. Our broadcast portfolio includes the largest television affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás networks, alongside one of the largest collections of primarily Spanish-language radio stations in the United States. Additionally, we offer a robust digital marketing suite, featuring influencer marketing, Entravision+ (our OTT/CTV product offering), and AudioEngage, a comprehensive platform for all streaming audio. This carefully curated portfolio provides our customers with significant access and engagement opportunities that consistently drive results. At Entravision, our clients' growth is our purpose. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com .

About LatiNation Media

Authenticity drives impact at LatiNation—an award-winning, independent media powerhouse built by Latinos, for everyone. Unapologetically bicultural and bilingual, we amplify culture across every screen—linear TV, streaming, social, digital, and FAST/AVOD/CTV. LatiNation's dynamic product lineup includes the independent cable network LATV, LatiNation FAST, the LatiNation+ App, and our in-house production teams. We connect brands to the pulse of the new mainstream, reaching 81% of U.S. Hispanic households across the top 47 DMAs. In our casa, culture isn’t just content—it’s the fabric of a generation. Consider this your passport to LatiNation.

@LatiNation, #LatiNationMedia

