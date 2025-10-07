Bittam Cryptocurrency Exchange: Empowering Traders with Double Bonuses, $3,000 New User welcome rewards and Zero Funding Fees

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s rapidly evolving crypto landscape, traders are no longer satisfied with just a trading platform — they seek fairness, power, and opportunity.

That’s exactly what Bittam Exchange delivers.

Armed with world-class compliance credentials, next-generation trading technology, and a transparent, trader-first philosophy, Bittam has redefined what a modern crypto exchange should be. Now, with its new 100% Deposit Bonus and up to $3,000 in Welcome Rewards, Bittam gives every trader a head start toward financial success.

100% Deposit Bonus — Trade with Double the Power

Imagine doubling your capital instantly.

With Bittam’s 100% Deposit Bonus, every deposit you make is matched 1:1 in trading credit.

Deposit 1,000 USDT, and your account immediately shows 2,000 USDT available for trading — all without hidden conditions.

You can use this bonus directly for real trading, and the profits you earn are fully withdrawable.

This means you’re trading with twice the potential, maximizing returns while minimizing initial risk.





Exclusive 10% Extra Bonus for Deposits Above 1,000 USDT

For serious traders, Bittam adds an extra layer of advantage.

Any single deposit above 1,000 USDT unlocks an additional 10% trading bonus.

This special bonus can act as a loss buffer during volatile markets or serve as pure profit when trades go your way.

Example:

Deposit 1,000 USDT → Receive 1,000 USDT match + 100 USDT extra offset bonus.

If the market dips, the 100 USDT covers part of your drawdown; if you win, all profits are yours to withdraw.

It’s Bittam’s way of saying: trade boldly, we’ve got your back.





Welcome Missions — Earn Up to $3,000 in Real Rewards

To celebrate new traders joining the ecosystem, Bittam has launched a Welcome Mission Program offering up to $3,000 in withdrawable rewards.

Complete simple milestones — like your first deposit, first trade, or reaching a target volume — and unlock rewards step by step.

These bonuses are not just promotional credits; they are real USDT rewards that go straight into your account.

Throughout the year, Bittam also hosts limited-time challenges, giving traders chances to win extra USDT, deduction bonuses, or trading vouchers. Every trade becomes an opportunity to grow your wallet.

Why Choose Bittam? The Exchange That Puts Traders First

Bittam isn’t just another exchange — it’s a platform built on trust, technology, and transparency.

Global Compliance & Security

Licensed in the U.S. (MSB), Canada (MSB), and Australia, Bittam operates under strict financial standards, ensuring users trade on a secure and compliant platform.

Up to 500x Super Leverage

Trade leading assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA with flexible leverage up to 500x — perfect for hedging, arbitrage, or high-frequency strategies.

Zero Slippage Index Engine

Thanks to Bittam’s proprietary trading engine, execution is precise — what you see is what you get. No hidden deviations, no artificial delays.

No Funding or Overnight Fees

Hold your positions for as long as you want — without funding costs or overnight charges eating into your profits.

No KYC Registration

Start trading in seconds with just an email. Bittam supports global access with no KYC requirements, allowing complete freedom and privacy for users worldwide.

Fair, Transparent, and Market-Driven

Bittam never trades against users. The platform earns only transaction fees and connects directly to global liquidity sources.

It’s also publicly listed on Feixiaohao, allowing users and the community to verify its transparency and trading volume at any time.

Trade Smarter, Earn More — The Bittam Advantage

With 100% deposit matching, 10% extra trading capital, and up to $3,000 in welcome missions, Bittam gives traders of all levels a fair and powerful head start.

Whether you’re a beginner looking to grow your first portfolio or a professional managing leveraged strategies, Bittam provides the tools, safety, and rewards you need to thrive.

Now is the time to step into the next generation of crypto trading — where profits are exactly as you see them, and every trade counts.

Join Bittam today

Double your deposit, complete your missions, and start trading with up to 500x leverage on a fully licensed, zero-slippage, no-KYC exchange.

Your journey to bigger profits starts now —

with Bittam Exchange, where trading truly rewards the trader.

Website: www.bittam.com

Contact: business@bittam.com

Contact:

James

business@bittam.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bittam. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/518efef2-9f2f-41dd-b334-716653e89d01

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/658e36d2-0573-4269-9b0b-8e6888236cd2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f56575e-d45e-4cee-a4f9-b67b0330ab08