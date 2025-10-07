New York Mobile Marks Milestone with Breakout Sponsorship at 2025 US Open

New York, NY, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mobile, the nation’s first wireless provider empowering customers to create their own personalized phone numbers as part of the service, spectacularly made its sponsorship debut at the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships.

The initiative featured six standout athletes across men and women singles and doubles draws, spotlighting the brand on one of the most iconic stages in global sport.

Sponsored Athletes & Highlights

Aleksandar Vukic (Australia) – Opened with a dramatic first-round match against American Jenson Brooksby that lasted nearly four hours. His grit and determination captured the attention of over 5.3 million viewers, in a match widely applauded and regarded as one of the most exciting and competitive in the opening rounds at this year’s tournament.

Anna Blinkova (Russia) – Took in one of the pre-tournament favorites in American and world No. 5 Jessica Pegula in the second round. This was a match that was played in the Arthur Ashe Stadium as one of the premier events of the round. A whopping 9.7 million fans tuned in to witness Pegula and Blinkova’s performance.

Tímea Babos (Hungary) – The former doubles World No. 1 partnered with Luisa Stefani in women’s doubles. Their second-round match against rising juniors Jovic & Ngounoue provided 3.5 million cumulative viewers. Timea’s leadership was thrust into the spotlight as she continues to inspire the next generation of players leading her doubles team to victory on the night.

Tomás Martín Etcheverry (Argentina) – Teamed up with Camilo Ugo Carabelli in men’s doubles, proving once again why his relentless baseline play and fighting spirit have earned him recognition as one of Argentina’s rising stars of the game. They took on Arends & Johnson in a spirited second-round clash that generated 3.6 million viewers. The Argentinian duo took home victory with Etcheverry playing a key role in leading the team to the win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) –Took center stage in singles, reaching the Round of 16, and in doubles, where she faced a legendary opponent in the American Venus Williams, alongside Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez. The match drew one of the loudest crowds of the week attracting more than 10.3 million viewers and showcased Alexandrova’s versatility in a closely contested loss.

Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) – Alongside Elise Mertens, Kudermetova reached the semifinals in women’s doubles. Their thrilling contest against Katerina Siniakova & American Taylor Townsend was watched by 9.9 million fans, and ranked as NY Mobile’s highest-value sponsorship activation of the tournament.



More Than a Tournament

The 2025 US Open was more than just a tennis championship—it was a cultural moment. With over a million fans filling the grounds of Flushing Meadows and countless more tuning in worldwide, the atmosphere was electric. From Venus Williams’ doubles comeback to the emergence of new stars, the event reminded us why tennis continues to captivate hearts across the globe.

For New York Mobile, this sponsorship wasn’t simply about logos on jerseys. It was about standing beside athletes who embody individuality and courage—values at the core of the company’s mission to let people create and own mobile numbers that reflect who they are.

Looking Ahead

“As one of our maiden sponsorship efforts as a brand, we’re proud to have been part of such unforgettable moments at this year’s US Open,” said Gio Perone, Principal and Co-Founder of NY Mobile. “Each of our athletes told a unique story on court—stories of resilience, passion, and individuality. That’s exactly what New York Mobile stands for.”

New York Mobile looks forward to continuing its commitment to athletes and fans alike, building on the energy of this year’s Open and celebrating individuality through personalization both on and off the court.

About New York Mobile

New York Mobile is redefining connectivity by allowing customers to design and use customized phone numbers as part of how they communicate through Wireless and Call-Forwarding Services. More than a carrier, it’s a brand built on individuality, creativity, and freedom of choice.

Learn more at nymobile.com.