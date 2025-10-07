Why the Richest Nation Has Some of the Slowest Internet — and Musk’s Fix

Washington, D.C., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States is the world’s wealthiest nation, but according to a new presentation featuring James Altucher, it trails much of the globe in internet speed — while consumers pay some of the highest prices.

“The average American today could pay nearly $200 per month for their service… service that’s among the slowest in the world.”

Altucher contrasts this with international comparisons that highlight the irony. “Just compare that with South Korea, where people pay only $20 per month for speeds five times faster than ours.”

Costs Rising Faster Than Inflation

Adding to the frustration, U.S. telecom providers continue to raise rates at a pace far beyond household budgets. “News even came out recently that here in America, Comcast is raising costs of their service at four TIMES the rate of inflation. Does that seem fair to you?”

Altucher says these conditions have created an opening for alternatives that are both more reliable and cost-effective.

Musk’s Answer from Space

Elon Musk’s Starlink, already operational worldwide, is positioned as a direct response to the failings of traditional providers.

“For the first time ever, the company has cut out all traditional wireless networks and internet providers… And instead, it beams fast, reliable, unlimited internet through the air… directly to your device, and to the devices of millions of users worldwide.”

This technology bypasses the cables, towers, and costly infrastructure that drive U.S. prices higher. “There’d be no need to dig up neighborhoods, install cables or build cell towers — all of which cost hundreds of billions of dollars.”

Early Adoption Already Underway

Starlink’s rollout is no longer hypothetical. “Elon’s Starlink has already been rolled out to millions of people worldwide! The satellites are in orbit. His plan has been successfully pulled off. And Starlink is already rolled out and disrupting everything.”

The system is already in use globally across households, transportation, and crisis zones. “It’s being used on almost every cruise ship and plane in the world… It’s being used in the Ukraine conflict, where all other access to internet service has been cut off… It’s even being used in more than 2.6 million households.”

What It Means for Consumers

Altucher frames Starlink as a long-awaited solution to a broken system. “For Consumers Like You and I, Elon’s Starlink Is a Godsend… For the $2.18 Trillion Telecom Industry, It’s Their Worst Nightmare.”

Whether in major cities or rural towns, the potential impact is the same: faster connections at lower costs, without reliance on the legacy infrastructure that has kept U.S. service expensive and inconsistent.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, former hedge fund manager, and venture capitalist. He has been “recognized as one of the best venture capitalists, angel investors, and tech entrepreneurs in the world.”

Altucher has a record of highlighting transformative shifts before they reach mass awareness. He predicted Facebook would be worth $100 billion when it was still just a small startup. Today, more than 150,000 readers follow his work through Altucher’s Investment Network.