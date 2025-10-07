Insurance Nerds and Ink Digital Marketing Announce Partnership

NAPLES, Fla. and GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance Nerds, a media company and consultancy providing an information and networking platform for the global insurance ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership with Ink Digital Marketing, a specialized marketing agency serving insurance and financial services.

This collaboration unites Insurance Nerds’ high-signal media platform, targeted content, research, technology, and webinars with Ink Digital Marketing’s strategy prowess, creative talent, and campaign execution, giving clients an end-to-end growth engine built specifically for insurance.

“Insurance is a specialized market; generic marketing doesn’t cut it,” said Nick Lamparelli , managing director at Insurance Nerds. “Our audience, media products, and market intelligence paired with Ink Digital Marketing’s marketing execution and operations services gives insurance brands a single, expert path to winning attention, generating qualified leads, and building momentum that results in measurable business outcomes.”

Insurance Nerds’ channels provide direct access to one of the most engaged communities in the insurance industry, with over 40,000 LinkedIn followers, 20,000 newsletter subscribers, 5,000+ YouTube subscribers, and a thriving Slack community of nearly 3,500 members. Insurance Nerds is a media company and networking platform, as well as a news provider, podcast producer, and specialized content developer. Having spent more than a decade immersed in the insurance ecosystem, Insurance Nerds has built the forum where insurance professionals come to solve problems and elevate brand awareness.

“Effective insurance-specific marketing requires years of subject matter expertise and a level of specialization most agencies cannot provide,” said Spiro Skias , founder and CEO of Ink Digital Marketing. “Partnering with Insurance Nerds unites their deep industry expertise with our fractional marketing model to deliver tailored marketing strategies insurers, MGAs, brokers, and insurtechs need to compete and grow.”

Since launching in 2022, Ink Digital Marketing has grown rapidly as a fractional marketing partner built for the insurance, insurtech, fintech, legaltech, managing general agency (MGA), and insurance company ecosystem. The firm’s full-stack marketing execution services include everything from brand strategy and creative development to HubSpot implementation, digital campaigns, website design, and operations optimization. By acting as an embedded marketing department, Ink Digital Marketing enables clients to optimize brand and market position without the overhead of building an in-house team.

For more information about working with Insurance Nerds and Ink Digital Marketing, please contact Jennifer Overhulse, St. Nick Media Services, 859-803-6597 or jen@stnickmedia.com .

About Insurance Nerds

Insurance Nerds is a media company and consultancy offering a platform that meets the information and networking needs of the global insurance ecosystem. The company’s core services align career resources, brand marketing and precision advertising, and market intelligence, industry news, analysis, and research to help insurers, agencies/brokerages, MGAs, insurtechs, and solution providers win attention, generate leads, and make sharper decisions. If you’re modernizing, launching, or scaling in insurance, Insurance Nerds helps you turn ideas into momentum.