Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Cedar Park, Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Crestline at Brushy Creek , is coming soon to Cedar Park, Texas. This exclusive Austin-area community will feature new luxury homes on spacious 60- and 70-foot home sites, offering an exceptional living experience in Williamson County. Site work is underway at 907 Walsh Glen Drive in Cedar Park, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2026.





Showcasing two collections of luxury single-family home designs, this new community from Toll Brothers features expertly crafted one- and two-story floor plans with modern architecture and exceptional personalization options. Homes will range in size from 2,800 to over 4,700 square feet of luxury living space. Residents will have easy access to a pristine selection of onsite amenities, including a pool with cabanas, while being surrounded by outdoor recreation. Situated just outside of North Austin, Crestline at Brushy Creek boasts a highly sought-after setting just minutes from vibrant entertainment and top-rated schools in the Round Rock Independent School District. Homes are anticipated to be priced from $1 million.

"We are thrilled to introduce Crestline at Brushy Creek, a community that combines luxury living with the natural beauty and convenience of Cedar Park," said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. "With spacious home sites and exceptional home designs, this community will offer an unparalleled lifestyle for our customers."





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Crestline at Brushy Creek will benefit from its proximity to Brushy Creek Lake Park, Champion Park, and the Brushy Creek Regional Trail System, providing ample opportunities for outdoor activities. The community is situated within the highly rated Round Rock Independent School District, with students assigned to Sommer Elementary School, Cedar Valley Middle School, and Round Rock High School.

Nearby shopping, entertainment, and dining opportunities can be found in Cedar Park and Austin, making Crestline at Brushy Creek an ideal location for those seeking both convenience and luxury.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Crestline at Brushy Creek, call (833) 405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f451876d-205a-4e8a-895a-fc5cae80ba29

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d242485-1437-47b2-8cea-a07bc7d29577

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17593598-05c2-4800-b8cc-38e102a44562

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)