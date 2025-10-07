IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 40 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from September 29th to October 03rd 2025
       
Name of the issueIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/10/2025FR00102591503000117,92043XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/10/2025FR0010259150200116,15AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/10/2025FR00102591501267115,80513CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/10/2025FR0010259150200116,00TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/10/2025FR00102591504334116,84149XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/10/2025FR0010259150800115,40CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/10/2025FR00102591503399115,93569XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/09/2025FR0010259150300111,86633AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/09/2025FR00102591501200112,36667CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/09/2025FR0010259150300111,80TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/09/2025FR00102591502800112,32536XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/09/2025FR0010259150273113,25641AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/09/2025FR00102591501343113,35957CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/09/2025FR0010259150245113,58163TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/09/2025FR00102591502739113,57327XPAR
    22400115,09863 

