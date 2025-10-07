IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 40 - 2025

|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from September 29th to October 03rd 2025
|Name of the issue
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|3000
|117,92043
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|116,15
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1267
|115,80513
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|116,00
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|4334
|116,84149
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|800
|115,40
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|3399
|115,93569
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|111,86633
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|1200
|112,36667
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|111,80
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|2800
|112,32536
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|273
|113,25641
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|1343
|113,35957
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|245
|113,58163
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|2739
|113,57327
|XPAR
|22400
|115,09863
