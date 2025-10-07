Update: Checkerspot and Huvepharma Partner to Commercialize Groundbreaking Human Milk Fat Analog

Alameda, Calif (USA) and Sofia (Bulgaria), Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkerspot , a biotechnology company and Certified B Corporation that develops renewable oils and fats through fermentation of microalgae, and Huvepharma , a leading global biopharmaceutical and fermentation company, today announced a partnership to produce at industrial scale and commercialize high sn-2 palmitate algal oil, a breakthrough alternative to currently available palm-derived nutritional oil.

This innovative product closely mimics critical triglyceride structures found in human milk fat, making it especially valuable for infant formula and advanced nutrition applications. High sn-2 palmitate oil plays a critical role in infant nutrition by supporting nutrient absorption and digestive comfort. Derived directly from fermentation of simple sugars by microalgae, high sn-2 palmitate algal oil eliminates the need for palm-based precursors and bypasses enzymatic modification, offering a cleaner and more sustainable process compared to currently marketed ingredients.

Free from environmental contaminants as well as possible processing adulteration, and extremely consistent in composition characteristic of a precision fermentation process this oil ensures a premium level of consistency, quality and safety. With this development, Checkerspot and Huvepharma will position algal oil as a scalable, sustainable solution to environmental and supply challenges while offering infant formula companies the opportunity to take their formations to the next level of performance.

“Checkerspot’s breakthrough high sn-2 palmitate algal oil is a leap forward for infant nutrition, both in terms of nutritional quality and environmental impact. Huvepharma’s deep expertise in fermentation at scale and global market presence, ideally positions the partnership to deliver this innovation reliably and competitively to the infant nutrition industry,” Kiril Domuschiev, President and CEO, Huvepharma.

This partnership combines Checkerspot’s proprietary molecular and strain engineering platform with HuvePharma’s world-class fermentation and manufacturing and distribution capabilities. Together, the companies will scale production to meet growing global demand from infant formula manufacturers for a next-generation human milk fat analogue that is both closer to the fat composition of human milk and better aligned with the industry’s sustainability objectives.

“Partnering with Huvepharma allows us to bring high sn-2 palmitate algal oil to industrial scale and make it accessible to infant formula brands worldwide. This is a key milestone in redefining how high-performance fats and oils for nutrition are sourced and produced,” said John Krzywicki, CEO of Checkerspot.

ABOUT CHECKERSPOT

Checkerspot is a pioneering biotechnology company and Certified B Corporation™ that develops high value triglyceride fats and oils not easily or sustainably sourced from nature, at commercially relevant scale & cost, providing market-ready ingredients critical to meeting our nutritional needs at every phase of life.

ABOUT HUVEPHARMA

Huvepharma® is a global leader in biopharmaceuticals and fermentation technology, headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria. With extensive expertise in large-scale fermentation and manufacturing, Huvepharma supplies a wide range of products for human health, animal health, and industrial applications. The company’s capabilities span strain development, fermentation, downstream processing, and global distribution, enabling high-quality, sustainable, and reliable supply solutions to customers worldwide.