Applied Systems Unveils Applied Insurance AI Advancements

Chicago, IL., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the next wave of innovation within its Applied Insurance AI™ suite at Applied Net® 2025, the largest user conference for independent agents. Applied Insurance AI delivers connected, intelligent workflows across the entire Digital Roundtrip of Insurance, from sales and marketing to policy management, submissions, servicing, and financial management. Applied also previewed new Cytora-powered technologies that use advanced AI to understand and extract information from any data source, and autofill data directly into the agency management system.

Applied is uniquely positioned to deliver practical, powerful, and safe AI for the insurance industry. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Applied Insurance AI is purpose-built on more than 40 years of insurance expertise, the industry’s most-used agency management systems (Applied Epic® and EZLynx®), and the largest carrier connectivity network (Ivans®). Applied’s unmatched insurance data assets, combined with its industry-leading specialized AI engineering teams, differentiate Applied Insurance AI from anything else available on the market and enable innovations that target complex workflows that are specific to insurance. By removing administrative burdens with insurance AI, agencies can focus on the work that matters most — advising clients, building relationships, and growing their businesses. In doing so, Applied Insurance AI solves the industry’s most pressing challenges and accelerates the Digital Roundtrip of Insurance.

New Applied Insurance AI Innovations

Intelligent Book of Business Insights

Applied Book Builder™ is an AI-powered risk intelligence tool in Applied Epic that transforms scattered account data into a comprehensive view of upsell, cross-sell, and new business opportunities. The solution enriches accounts with data from thousands of public sources, highlights coverage gaps and additional risks at renewal, and enables quick retrieval of business details from just a name and address. It also generates clear, summarized coverage suggestions that simplify client conversations and improve transparency into suggestions being made.

Automated Commission Reconciliation

Applied Recon™ is an AI-powered reconciliation solution embedded in Applied Epic that enables accounting workflows to consolidate into the system agents know and trust, significantly reducing administrative and training burden. The solution ingests PDFs, CSVs, XLS, and AL3 (Ivans) statements from P&C and Benefits carriers, cleanses and transforms the data for near-perfect accuracy and uses key signals to match direct bill statements with Applied Epic policies and plans while continuously learning to improve results. Reconciled statements can be posted directly into Applied Epic’s General Ledger, and every statement is stored and tagged for clear audit and reporting.

Smarter Personal Lines Renewals

Personal Lines Renewal Insights (PLRI) in Applied Epic streamlines and automates one of the most critical but time-consuming tasks in an agency: renewal reviews. The solution proactively compares term-over-term premium changes, clearly highlighting differences so account managers can enter renewal conversations with confidence. It also eliminates the need to manually dig through endorsements and documents by auto-generating Activity Notes and client-facing PDFs that summarize policy updates. With built-in benchmarking, PLRI evaluates renewal premiums against similar policies, giving customers a transparent view of how their coverage and costs compare in the market.

Seamless Email Management

Epic Bridge is a new Outlook add-in for Applied Epic that streamlines communication by connecting email and Applied Epic workflows without requiring users to leave their inboxes. The solution enables emails and attachments to be filed directly to the correct Applied Epic account based on sender information, while also providing access to Applied Epic templates, attachments, and client contacts within Outlook to simplify email composition. AI-powered summarization further enhances the workflow by automatically creating concise Activity Notes from email threads, ensuring all client communication is documented in Applied Epic.

Intelligent Productivity

Epic Max extends Applied Epic with built-in AI capabilities that make information easier to find and tasks more efficient. With advanced search, natural language Q&A, and information recaps, the solution will help agencies create productivity, address staffing shortages, reduce training demands, and improve client service by minimizing time spent finding and distilling information.

Automated Data Capture

Epic AutoFill leverages Cytora technology to read carrier documents, extract information with high accuracy, and pre-fill fields in Applied Epic with a built-in human-in-the-loop review step. Initial use cases will include Benefits, where AutoFill will accelerate the capture of plan details from Summary of Benefits and Coverage (SBC) documents, and commercial submissions, where it will extract data from documents such as Declarations Pages and schedules. The Cytora platform is highly extensible and easy to use, and will enable Applied to move quickly in applying it to other work-intensive agency workflows. These capabilities will eliminate hours of manual entry, reduce errors, and ensure consistent, reliable data that powers downstream workflows while freeing staff to focus on client strategy.

Centralized Submission Management

Epic Submissions Manager will introduce a unified workspace in Applied Epic that consolidates all active submissions in one place. Powered by Cytora technology, the solution will automatically track submission-related emails and attachments and extract key details to generate a submission in Applied Epic, reducing manual effort and freeing staff to spend more time winning and retaining business.

“The next era of insurance will be defined by experiences that are faster, smarter, and more personal for every customer,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “Insurance AI will provide powerful new capabilities that will improve the way insurance work is done. Applied is leading the charge, equipping agencies with intelligent technology that elevates the human connection at the heart of insurance.”

