Connecticut Fully Implements the Nurse Licensure Compact

Chicago, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connecticut fully implemented the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) on Oct. 1, 2025, allowing registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical/vocational nurses (LPN/VNs) who are Connecticut residents to have one multistate license, with the ability to practice in person or via telehealth, in both their home state and other NLC states.



On that date, any RN or LPN/VN residing in Connecticut who meets all relevant criteria to apply for a multistate license to practice in other NLC member states will be able find more information by visiting the Connecticut Department of Public Health website.



Licensure requirements are aligned in NLC states for those nurses applying for a multistate license. Requirements include submitting to a federal and state fingerprint-based criminal background check, passing the NCLEX Examination, and holding an active and unencumbered license.



With a multistate license, nurses are able to provide telehealth nursing services to patients located in NLC states without having to obtain additional licenses. A multistate license facilitates cross-border practice for many types of nurses who routinely practice with patients in other states, including primary care nurses, case managers, transport nurses, school and hospice nurses and many others. Further, military spouses who experience moves every few years also benefit from the multistate license.



For information specific to Connecticut, please visit the Connecticut Department of Public Health’s Nurse Licensure Compact webpage. If you have any questions about applying for a multistate license, contact CTDPH’s Practitioner Licensing and Investigations office at dph.nursingteam@ct.gov or 860.509.7603, menu option 2.



For more information about the NLC, contact nursecompact@ncsbn.org or visit nursecompact.com.

About the Interstate Commission of Nurse Licensure Compact Administrators (ICNLCA)

The ICNLCA facilitates cross border nursing practice through the implementation of the nationally recognized, multistate license, the NLC. The ICNLCA enhances nurse mobility and public protection through maintaining uniform licensure standards among party state boards of nursing; promoting cooperation and collaboration between party states, facilitating the exchange of data and information between party states; and educating stakeholders. The ICNLCA is a quasi-governmental and joint public agency of the party states created and established on July 20, 2017. The Executive Committee is the seven-member elected leadership of the ICNLCA.

About the NLC

The NLC allows for RNs and LPN/VNs to have one multistate license, with the ability to practice in person or via telehealth in both their home state and other NLC states. There are 43 jurisdictions that are members of the NLC. Licensing standards are aligned in NLC states, so all nurses applying for a multistate license are required to meet the same standards, which include a federal and state criminal background check that will be conducted for all applicants for multistate licensure.



The NLC also enables nurses to provide telehealth nursing services to patients located across the country without having to obtain additional licenses. In the event of a disaster, nurses from multiple states can easily respond to supply vital services. Additionally, almost every nurse, including primary care nurses, case managers, transport nurses, school and hospice nurses, among many others, needs to routinely cross state boundaries to provide the public with access to nursing services, and a multistate license facilitates this process.