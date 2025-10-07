Canada's Largest Cities Proclaim National Treat Accessibly Preparation Day

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking show of national unity for inclusion, Canada's largest cities will officially proclaim October 16th as National Treat Accessibly Preparation Day. This historic achievement comes as Treat Accessibly distributes free lawn signs coast to coast, empowering any homeowner to easily offer accessible trick-or-treating to children with any disability.

The proclamations mark an important achievement for Treat Accessibly, a grassroots social movement that began in 2017 when 6-year-old Siena Padulo asked her father how a child using a wheelchair could trick-or-treat at their home with stairs. Now 14, Siena has watched her simple question grow into a national accessibility network, reaching over 250,000 homes. Her family's initiative proves how one child's voice can change an entire nation's approach to inclusion.

"Seeing Capital cities officially recognize National Treat Accessibly Preparation Day shows me that when we speak up for inclusion, entire communities listen," says Siena Padulo, Founder, Treat Accessibly. “October 16th isn't just about one day. It's a reminder that every day, we have the power to make our communities more welcoming for children with disabilities."

Capital cities that have confirmed proclamations include Halifax, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver. Each declaration encourages homeowners to participate in creating accessible Halloween experiences in their communities. The proclamations have even earned recognition from Canada's highest accessibility official.

"This is an example of what advocacy and unwillingness to accept exclusion and barriers can do,” says Stephanie Cadieux, Chief Accessibility Officer of Canada. I'm thrilled to see this movement catching on and gaining momentum and applaud everyone taking part and making it happen. Happy accessible trick-or-treating – and here's to accessible events and celebrations becoming the norm across Canada!"

Treat Accessibly has already completed Halloween Villages in Halifax, Toronto, Quebec, Hamilton and Ottawa, with upcoming events scheduled for Calgary, St. Albert, Edmonton and Surrey through late October. Canadians interested in supporting Treat Accessibly and inclusive trick-or-treating can pick up free lawn signs in communities across the country, available for free at local Pet Valu Family of Stores or at the Halloween Villages.

Treat Accessibly is funded through the generosity and support of the following:

REMAX, which produces 25,000 Treat Accessibly lawn signs annually for homes to display on Halloween night

KINDER ® is featuring the Treat Accessibly message on every KINDER ® CHOCOLATE Mini and KINDER ® BUENO Mini Halloween bag sold across Canada. The brand will also send thousands of KINDER ® products to Treat Accessibly Villages nationwide; and

is featuring the Treat Accessibly message on every KINDER CHOCOLATE Mini and KINDER BUENO Mini Halloween bag sold across Canada. The brand will also send thousands of KINDER products to Treat Accessibly Villages nationwide; and Canadian Tire, which helps with the logistics and provides support for all Treat Accessibly Halloween Villages across Canada.



October 16th will now serve as an annual call to action for Canadian families to make their homes accessible Halloween night and join an initiative that has transformed neighborhoods across Canada. "There's no can't in Canada. Everyone we encounter wants to help and recognizes the need, and we're just showing how every Canadian home can do it," adds Siena.

Canadians are encouraged to visit www.TreatAccessibly.com for free lawn signs, resources, and a full list of Canadian cities proclaiming National Treat Accessibly Preparation Day.

ABOUT TREAT ACCESSIBLY:

Treat Accessibly is a grassroots movement that began in Toronto in 2017 when 6-year-old Siena Padulo asked how a child using a wheelchair could trick-or-treat at their home. What started with one lawn sign has grown into a national revolution of empathy with over 250,000 homes participating, free lawn signs, accessible home setups, and neighbourhood Village events in cities across Canada. For more information visit www.TreatAccessibly.com.

For additional information and interview requests, please contact:

MEDIA CONTACT

Victoria Mahoney, Harmony Marketing

vmahoney@harmonymarketing.ca

416-464-7606

ORGANIZATION CONTACT

The Padulo Family, Founders, Treat Accessibly

founder@treataccessibly.com

416-418-2007

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffb9002f-8065-4410-9845-6003bb691b46