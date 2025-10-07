BASF Fields of Purpose program helps growers give back to their communities

CALGARY, ALBERTA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new BASF Fields of Purpose program from BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada Inc. (BASF) boosts rural impact through initiatives that matter most to Canadian growers and retailers. The program is centered around community-led giving and harvest fundraiser projects where 100 per cent of crops grown and harvested by local growers are donated to benefit rural communities and organizations.

In 2025, BASF contributed $100,000 in seed and crop protection products to help maximize yields and crop quality on these charitable fields, ensuring every acre planted makes the greatest impact. These efforts are all made possible through the support of growers, retailers, agronomists and agricultural companies across Canada.[JA1]

“BASF is a proud partner of Canadian growers, their communities and the causes that matter most to them,” said Leta LaRush, Vice President, BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada. “We’re dedicated to providing our customers with the products, support and resources they need to get the most out of every acre, and we’re delighted to extend that same support to their community fields through BASF Fields of Purpose. Rural communities are the heartbeat and backbone of Canada, and BASF is proud to help amplify their efforts and the lasting impact they have across the country.”

This year, the BASF Fields of Purpose program donated seed and crop protection products to 36 initiatives across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Among them was the Leduc & District Growing Project, which held its annual community harvest fundraiser on Sept. 25.

“This project has been going on for 20 years. All of the inputs and the time for seeding and harvest is all donated,” said a member of the Leduc & District Growing Project in Leduc, AB. “BASF donated [Sphaerex®] fungicide, which has allowed us to get more for the crop, and that goes a long way. Every single dollar from every single bushel of grain that is grown here is sold, and that money is then given to the Canadian Food Grains Bank.”

With deep roots in rural farming communities across Canada, BASF recognizes the vital contributions and unwavering generosity of the people who work together to make small communities thrive. BASF is proud to support their efforts to give back through the BASF Fields of Purpose program.

To learn more about the BASF Fields of Purpose program and how to nominate your local growing project in 2026, contact your local BASF representative.

Explore the full lineup of BASF seed and crop protection products, digital tools and agronomic products at agsolutions.ca.

