Virtu Financial Congratulates Women in Finance Award Recipient Pegah Esmaeili

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, is proud to announce that Pegah Esmaeili, Head of the Nordic Region, has been recognized at Markets Media’s European Women in Finance Awards. Pegah received the Excellence in Sales & Trading (Equities) award for her leadership in driving Virtu’s business development efforts across the Nordic region.

With more than a decade in the role, Pegah’s strong client-first approach and her collaborative efforts across Virtu’s global execution services platform have been instrumental in establishing Virtu as a key player in the region.

She is also the driving force behind Virtu’s Winter Conference in Stockholm, now entering its third year. The event has quickly become a recognized forum where the global buy-side gathers to discuss innovations and market shifts shaping the future. With a mix of panels, debates, and insights, the focus remains on transparency and the evolving needs of the buy-side.

“Pegah exemplifies Virtu’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and teamwork,” said David Angel, EMEA’s Head of Business Development at Virtu Financial. “Her well-deserved recognition is a testament to her hard work and dedication, and we are very proud of her achievements.”

The firm extends its thanks and appreciation to Pegah for the example she sets at Virtu and the financial services industry.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations

Andrew Smith

investor_relations@virtu.com

media@virtu.com

