Bogotá Strengthens Its Position as Latin America’s Hub for Sustainable Events at IMEX America 2025

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bogotá Convention Bureau, a unit of Invest in Bogotá, will participate this week in IMEX America 2025, one of the most important global gatherings for the meetings and events industry, taking place in Las Vegas, USA, from October 7 to 9.

Through this participation, Bogotá reaffirms its leadership as one of the most dynamic, sustainable, and competitive destinations in Latin America—thanks to its solid infrastructure, air connectivity to more than 50 international destinations, extensive hotel network, and the professionalism of its workforce, which make every event a unique experience.

During the fair, the Bogotá Convention Bureau will be at ProColombia’s stand No. D2516, showcasing the city’s comprehensive offering for hosting international congresses, conventions, incentive trips, and trade fairs.

“Through our participation in IMEX America, we aim to strengthen partnerships with international organizers and position Bogotá within the global circuit of major events. This platform is key to demonstrating the city’s commitment to responsible, inclusive, and sustainable tourism,” said Luisa Fernanda Vásquez, Director of the Bogotá Convention Bureau.

The Bureau will also present initiatives that make Bogotá a purpose-driven destination, including carbon footprint measurement tools, environmental offset strategies, and social legacy programs aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By taking part in IMEX America 2025, Bogotá not only consolidates its position as a regional hub for the MICE industry, but also showcases its vision as a sustainable, innovative, and globally connected city.

About Invest in Bogotá

Invest in Bogotá is a public-private partnership between the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District. Its mission is to facilitate international investment, attract world-class meetings and events, and strengthen the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem to contribute to the socio-economic development, competitiveness, and quality of life of the Bogotá Region—positioning it as the preferred destination for doing business in Latin America. Click here for more information.

About the Bogotá Convention Bureau

The Bogotá Convention Bureau is part of Invest in Bogotá and is responsible for promoting Bogotá–Region in local and international markets as a world-class destination for meetings and events. Its goal is to attract congresses, conventions, incentive travel, and events to the city. Click here for more information.

