RegEd to Showcase Next-Generation Producer Management Technology at the 2025 InsureTech Connect Conference

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions to the insurance and financial services industry, is proud to be a Gold Sponsor at the 2025 InsureTech Connect (ITC) Conference, taking place October 14–16, 2025, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees can visit RegEd at Booth #654 to explore the latest advancements in producer licensing, compliance automation, and enterprise regulatory technology.

ITC Vegas, the premier global event for the insuretech sector, hosts the largest gathering of technology innovators, investors, and insurance leaders from around the world. Over three days, the event will bring together the industry’s top minds to unveil cutting-edge solutions, explore strategies for driving efficiency and cost savings, and foster valuable networking opportunities. Attendees will represent key sectors such as Property & Casualty, Life, Health, Small Business, and Specialty Insurance, making it a must-attend for industry professionals.

The Future of Producer Licensing Presented with NIPR

A highlight of RegEd’s presence at ITC will be its thought leadership session presented with the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR). This session, titled “The Future of Producer Licensing: Innovation, Uniformity, and What’s Next with NIPR and RegEd”, will take place on Wednesday, October 15, from 2:00–2:35 PM at the Life, Health & Benefits stage. This discussion will feature Jacob Spitzley, VP of Product Management at RegEd, and Eric Saul, Chief Product and Technology Officer at NIPR, who will lead a conversation on the evolving landscape of insurance producer licensing and how the two organizations work together to serve the industry.

End-to-End Producer Lifecycle Automation and Management By Exception

Proven through over more than 200 successful implementations, Xchange Producer Management delivers the most advanced automation in the industry, minimizing human intervention, reducing NIGOs, and speeding time to market. It is the only end-to-end solution that automates and streamlines producer management and compliance processes, from onboarding and initial licensing to license renewals and terminations.

Key capabilities include:

Comprehensive tools to seamlessly integrate contracting, licensing, appointments, registrations, CE/training, and ongoing credential maintenance.

Straight-through processing and just-in-time appointments, enabling efficiency across all operational processes.

Unique capabilities like Smart Appointments and Alerts 2.0 for producer data reconciliation streamline workflows and enhance productivity.

A seamless user experience with self-service capabilities ensures the highest level of satisfaction for producers and adjusters.

Real-time credentials validation ensures immediate “clear to sell” status, maintaining compliance.

To learn more about how Xchange drives efficiency in producer management, visit RegEd at booth #654 the 2025 ITC Conference or schedule a consultation.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients that represent more than 35 of the top 50 insurance companies.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.