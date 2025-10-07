Obesity Surgery Program Led by Dr. Mesut Caynak Expands Adoption of the ‘Caynak Technique’; SRC Master Accreditation Renewed





ANTALYA, Turkey, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bariatric and metabolic surgery program led by Dr. Mesut Caynak announced the broader clinical adoption of the “Caynak Technique”, a systems-based, protocolized model for obesity surgery (sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass and revision surgeries). The announcement coincides with the renewal of Dr. Caynak’s Master Bariatric Surgeon designation from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), which recognizes outcomes-focused excellence in patient safety and quality of care.

With more than 3,500 obesity surgery procedures performed over the past decade, Dr. Caynak’s surgical team remains among a select group in Türkiye to maintain SRC’s Master Bariatric Surgeon accreditation across consecutive review cycles. The Antalya-based program operates within an internationally accredited hospital and follows structured pathways for pre-operative evaluation, intra-operative safety, and post-operative follow-up.

Addressing Rising Concerns in Obesity Surgery



In recent years, concerns have increased regarding negative outcomes and complications in obesity surgery worldwide. Against this backdrop, the obesity surgery program led by Dr. Caynak has drawn strong interest for the Caynak Technique’s superior safety profile and reproducible outcomes.

By integrating standardized safety protocols and multiple verification steps, the approach enables patients to achieve long-term health improvements while minimizing risks associated with traditional methods. As a result, the program continues to attract patients from Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States who seek structured, outcome-driven bariatric care.

System-level model: The Caynak Technique standardizes OR set-up, anesthesiology coordination, instrument selection, time discipline for critical steps, multi-layer leak prevention, and recovery milestones.



The Caynak Technique standardizes OR set-up, anesthesiology coordination, instrument selection, time discipline for critical steps, multi-layer leak prevention, and recovery milestones. Measured verification: Built-in checks and documentation at each stage reinforce safety and reproducibility.



Built-in checks and documentation at each stage reinforce safety and reproducibility. 12-month follow-up: Nutrition, activity, and complication surveillance through predefined checkpoints.



Nutrition, activity, and complication surveillance through predefined checkpoints. Renewed SRC designation: Reflects adherence to stringent, outcomes-based criteria evaluated by an independent body.



“Technically sound surgery is necessary but not sufficient,” said Dr. Mesut Caynak , bariatric and metabolic surgeon and director of the Antalya-based obesity surgery program. “Consistent safety comes from a disciplined system that brings together the right team, standardized steps, and measured verification at every stage. The Caynak Technique packages these practices into a clear and reproducible pathway.”

The “Caynak Technique”: A Systems-Based Approach to Safer Sleeve Gastrectomy

The Caynak Technique is presented as a comprehensive, protocol-driven model rather than a single maneuver. Developed and refined within Dr. Caynak’s obesity surgery program, it integrates multiple system-level safety checks and structured workflows designed to enhance reproducibility.

OR sterility and set-up standards exceeding routine baselines



Contemporary instruments and energy devices operated by a trained surgical team



Anesthesiology coordination and hemodynamic targets aligned to metabolic surgery needs



Time discipline for critical steps to minimize risk while maintaining precision



A layered leak-prevention workflow combining technical steps with verification tests



Structured recovery focused on early mobilization and symptom-guided discharge



A 12-month follow-up plan integrating nutrition, activity, and complication surveillance



Growing International Patient Interest

Patients from Türkiye, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States are increasingly seeking care through the obesity surgery program led by Dr. Caynak. The program emphasizes clear indications, informed consent, and measurable outcomes supported by educational materials, animation videos, before-and-after visuals, and transparent counseling on potential complications.

Each case is followed for up to 12 months post-surgery, with predefined checkpoints that promote sustained weight loss and metabolic improvement.

“Our aim is to unite access with accountability,” added Dr. Caynak. “This means consistent criteria for candidacy, standardized peri-operative care, and clear, trackable outcomes that patients and referring physicians can rely on.”

About the Obesity Surgery Program Led by Dr. Mesut Caynak

The Antalya-based obesity surgery program directed by Dr. Mesut Caynak focuses on safety, standardization, and long-term outcomes in metabolic and weight-loss surgery. The multidisciplinary team provides pre-operative education, peri-operative risk management, and structured one-year follow-up after sleeve gastrectomy procedures.

About Dr. Mesut Caynak

Mesut Caynak, MD is a bariatric and metabolic surgeon based in Antalya, Türkiye. He holds the Master Bariatric Surgeon designation from Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) and has performed more than 3,500 obesity surgery procedures. His work emphasizes protocol-driven surgery, verification-based safety, and sustained patient outcomes.

About Surgical Review Corporation (SRC)

Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) is an independent, nonprofit patient safety organization that accredits surgeons and facilities worldwide against evidence-based standards for high-quality surgical care. SRC designations are awarded following a comprehensive, third-party evaluation of outcomes, processes, and the infrastructure that supports patient safety and quality.

