Viplink Launches CPM-Guaranteed Influencer Campaigns to Help Brands Control Rising Marketing Costs

MIAMI, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viplink today announced the launch of its CPM-guaranteed influencer campaign service, designed to help brands manage rising marketing costs in the competitive creator economy. Global influencer spending has grown from $500 million in 2015 to $35 billion in 2024, according to Statista, making predictable campaign performance increasingly important. Unilever’s CEO recently announced plans to increase the company’s creator marketing investment twenty-fold, highlighting the escalating competition for creator attention.

Viplink.ai, a US-based creator-community engine with a global remote team, offers an alternative through CPM guaranteed influencer campaigns. According to the company, its proprietary CommunityScale™ and SmartAuction™ systems ensure predictable campaign results, even as market conditions grow more volatile.

In 2025 alone, Viplink reports delivering more than 700 million sponsored views for clients including Prime Video, Johnson & Johnson, Match Group, Ubisoft, and Chegg. Unlike traditional influencer partnerships that often rely on high-cost individuals, Viplink’s algorithm identifies and activates Gen Z and Millennial audiences across subcultures and niche online communities. This enables brands to engage highly relevant groups at scale while maintaining cost efficiency.

“Brands are shifting larger portions of their budgets to influencer marketing, but many find it difficult to measure results,” said Pedro V. Plaza, CEO of Viplink. “With our newly launched CPM-guaranteed campaigns, we provide brands predictable CPMs and delivery, while surfacing the subcultures shaping digital culture today.”

Industry analysts note that as influencer marketing budgets expand, managing thousands of smaller creators can increase hidden costs and administrative complexity. Viplink says its new service allows brands to work across dispersed creator communities while ensuring transparent ROI and consistent performance.

