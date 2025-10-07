Total Mortgage Names Denise Peach as MassHousing Top Loan Officer in Massachusetts for 5th Year

Milford, CT , Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many families in Massachusetts, saving for a down payment has been the greatest obstacle in taking the step to buy a house. With more than 25 years of experience helping buyers, Denise Peach has consistently guided clients past that challenge. Recognized for the fifth consecutive year as the #1 MassHousing Loan Officer, Denise is honored by Total Mortgage for her leadership in making homeownership possible.

Denise Peach has become a trusted partner for first-time home buyer clients, specializing in affordable housing programs that remove barriers to ownership, including the MassHousing Down Payment Program, which offers up to $30,000 in assistance toward a buyer’s down payment.



“For many first-time buyers, the down payment feels like an impossible hurdle,” said Denise Peach. “My goal is to show them that resources exist, and with the right guidance, homeownership is absolutely within reach.”

MassHousing, a state-supported agency, has become a lifeline for first-time buyers by expanding access to affordable mortgage options. Its Down Payment Assistance program provides up to $30,000 to eligible buyers in every city and town, transforming the dream of ownership into a reality. These funds can also be paired with first-time home buyer grants, giving families a stronger financial foundation. Beyond MassHousing, Total Mortgage expands opportunities with FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, and Non-QM loans, enabling Denise to match borrowers with the right first-time homeowners’ loan for their situation.

Government-backed choices like FHA, VA, and USDA loans are designed to support specific borrower needs, along with jumbo loans for higher-value properties and Non-QM loans for buyers whose circumstances fall outside traditional lending guidelines. This flexibility ensures that whether borrowers use Down Payment Assistance or conventional financing, Total Mortgage offers the right path forward.

To qualify for MassHousing programs, buyers must meet these requirements: a minimum credit score of 640, completion of a home buyer education course, and income levels within MassHousing’s guidelines. Working with a MassHousing-approved lender is also essential. Licensed in 45 states and known for strong compliance, Total Mortgage gives borrowers confidence backed by deep industry expertise.

Denise’s recognition as a five-time top originator reflects more than her technical knowledge of lenders and mortgage programs. She is known for simplifying the process for families navigating first-time home buyer grants, first-time homeowner loan products, and the MassHousing Down Payment Program. Total Mortgage’s secure digital platform complements her approach, allowing clients to apply quickly from any device while still receiving personalized guidance.

For new homeowners, working with Denise means having a partner who maximizes the benefits of state programs while keeping the process approachable. Her fifth consecutive recognition reflects not only the families she has guided into homeownership but also the many she will continue to support. Her success underscores the company’s mission to deliver accessible mortgage options and make first-time homeownership a reality.

To learn more about how Total Mortgage is helping buyers achieve affordable homeownership, visit www.totalmortgage.com.

About Total Mortgage

At its core, Total Mortgage is about people, not paperwork. Since 1997, the company has grown into a nationally licensed leader in lending and mortgage solutions, providing families with clarity, confidence, and expert guidance as they take the step to buy a house. Built on trust, transparency, and a personal touch, it continues to provide innovative paths to homeownership for new generations nationwide.

