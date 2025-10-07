Deadline Alert: LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming October 27, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired LifeMD, Inc. (“LifeMD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD) securities between May 7, 2025 and August 5, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR LIFEMD INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 5, 2025, after market hours, LifeMD disclosed that due to “some temporary challenges facing [its] Rex MD business,” the Company was “revising [its] full year 2025 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the full-year impact of these issues[.]”

On this news, LifeMD’s stock price fell $5.31, or 44.8%, to close at $6.53 per share on August 6, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants materially overstated LifeMD’s competitive position; (2) Defendants were reckless in raising LifeMD’s 2025 guidance, considering that they had not properly accounted for rising customer acquisition costs in LifeMD’s RexMD segment, as well as for customer acquisition costs related to the sale of drugs designed to treat obesity, including Wegovy and Zepbound; and (3 )as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LifeMD securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 27, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.