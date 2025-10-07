Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of VFC, Cytokinetics, Quanex, and RCI to Contact the Firm About their Rights in Filed Class Action Lawsuits

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX), and RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Class Period: October 30, 2023, to May 20, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 11, 2025



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors regarding VFC's turnaround plans while concealing material adverse facts about the true state of those plans;(2) Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that additional significant reset actions would be necessary to return the Vans brand to growth, resulting in substantial setbacks to Vans' revenue growth trajectory; (3) These setbacks were neither contemplated nor cautioned in Defendants' public commentary on the Reinvent initiative or the Vans turnaround progress; and (4) As a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times, causing Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase VFC's securities at artificially inflated prices.





Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Class Period: December 27, 2023 to May 6, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 17, 2025



According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the timeline for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) submission and approval process for aficamten. Specifically, defendants represented that the Company expected approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its NDA for aficamten in the second half of 2025, based on a September 26, 2025 PDUFA date, and failed to disclose material risks related to the Company’s failure to submit a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (“REMS”) that could delay the regulatory process.





On May 6, 2025, during an earnings call, it was revealed that the Company had multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA discussing safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a REMS, relying on labeling and voluntary education materials. This confirmed defendants’ awareness of potential REMS requirements and their reckless decision to omit it from the initial submission, misleading investors about the regulatory timeline.





As a result of defendants’ false and misleading statements, class members purchased Cytokinetics’ common stock at artificially inflated prices and suffered significant losses when the truth was revealed.





Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)

Class Period: December 12, 2024 to September 5, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2025



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s procedures and policies regarding tooling and equipment maintenance in its Tyman Mexico facility were significantly “underinvested”; (2) as a result, the Company’s tooling and equipment conditions had significantly degraded to near “catastrophic” levels; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to incur significant costs, “pushing out the timing” of expected benefits from the Tyman integration; (4) that Quanex had previously identified the foregoing issues; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)

Class Period: December 15, 2021 to September 16, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2025



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants engaged in tax fraud; (2) Defendants committed bribery to cover up the fact that they committed tax fraud; (3) as a result, defendants understated the legal risk facing the company; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





