Hallamore Corporation Marks 130 Years in Heavy Transport and Crane Services

Holbrook, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOLBROOK, MA October 07, 2025 - -

Hallamore Corporation is commemorating its 130th year in operation, marking a major milestone for the family-owned company known for its work in crane services, heavy hauling, and specialized logistics across the Northeastern United States. Founded in 1895, the company has remained under continuous family leadership for over a century and continues to support infrastructure and industrial projects throughout the region.

Originally established with horse-drawn freight wagons, Hallamore has evolved into one of New England's leading providers of crane and heavy transport services, offering mobile crane rentals, certified rigging, third-party warehousing, and over-dimensional trucking services. With a privately owned equipment fleet and a focus on safety and precision, the company supports construction, utilities, energy, and specialty contracting projects across Massachusetts and neighboring states.

"As we reflect on 130 years in business, this milestone represents not only our history but also our continued commitment to safety, reliability, and client service," said Christopher Barry, President and CEO of Hallamore Corporation. "We're proud to carry forward the values established by prior generations while investing in the future of heavy logistics."

Hallamore has contributed to several high-profile infrastructure initiatives, including accelerated bridge replacements, plant equipment installs, and regional utility upgrades. The company's operations include certified crane operators, experienced rigging crews, CDL drivers, and dedicated logistics personnel, all supported by in-house safety programs and ongoing technical training.

As part of its heritage, the company continues to care for the Hallamore Clydesdales — the iconic draft horses that symbolize its early days in transportation. The team of Clydesdales, which has participated in parades and public events across New England for decades, can still be visited at the Barry Farm in Lakeville, Massachusetts.

"Our strength has always come from our people — the crews, drivers, and support teams who make our work possible every day," said Brenden Barry, General Manager at Hallamore Corporation. "Reaching 130 years is a testament to their dedication and the trust our clients place in us."

In recent years, Hallamore has expanded its warehousing and third-party logistics services to meet growing demand from industrial and commercial clients. The company operates secure storage facilities for heavy equipment and machinery, with capabilities that include cross-docking, inventory management, and coordinated delivery scheduling. These logistics services allow Hallamore to support clients from receipt and storage through to final transport and installation, offering greater flexibility and control across the entire supply chain.

Hallamore also continues to invest in workforce training and development, providing opportunities for employees to gain certifications in crane operation, rigging, safety procedures, and equipment maintenance. This ongoing commitment helps ensure the company can meet evolving industry standards and maintain a skilled team capable of handling the region's most demanding projects.

Hallamore Corporation remains privately owned and operated by the Barry family, with headquarters in Holbrook, Massachusetts, and a service area that spans the Northeast. With a focus on safety, precision, and responsive service, the company continues to support critical infrastructure and complex lift and transport projects across the region.

About Hallamore Corporation

Founded in 1895, Hallamore Corporation is a family-owned crane, rigging, and heavy transport company based in Holbrook, Massachusetts. The company provides crane rentals, heavy hauling, 3PL warehouse logistics, and specialty contracting services to clients across New England. Hallamore supports infrastructure, industrial, and utility projects with a focus on safety, technical excellence, and on-time execution.

###

For more information about Hallamore Corporation, contact the company here:

Hallamore Corporation

Christopher Barry, President & CEO

info@hallamore.com

(781) 650-8031

795 Plymouth St #1, Holbrook, MA 02343

###

For more information about Hallamore Corporation, contact the company here:



Hallamore Corporation

Christopher Barry

(781) 650-8031

sales@hallamore.com

795 Plymouth St, Holbrook, MA 02343