BizClik Releases October 2025 Sustainability Portfolio Editions

New issues spotlight executive interviews, global trends, and event highlights from Sustainability LIVE London 2025.

London – 7 October 2025 – BizClik, a global digital media and events company, today announced the publication of the October 2025 editions of its Sustainability Portfolio. The latest issue of Sustainability Magazine features exclusive interviews, company spotlights, editorial analysis, and signature Top 10 rankings.

This edition provides timely insights for senior executives across sustainability, energy, climate tech, and ESG.

Sustainability Magazine - October 2025, Edition 1

Cover Feature:

atNorth: Chief Development Officer Abba Kristin Palsdottir on scaling sustainable data centre operations (p.84).

Chief Development Officer Abba Kristin Palsdottir on scaling sustainable data centre operations (p.84). Veolia: Leading ecological transformation through innovation across supply chain, technology, AI and partnerships (p.126).



Top 10:

Sustainable Packaging Companies are revealed (p.66).





Editorial Highlights:

Sustainability LIVE London 2025: Review and key takeaways from two days of strategy, innovation, and leadership (p.32).

Review and key takeaways from two days of strategy, innovation, and leadership (p.32). Will Shipping Ever Reach Net Zero? Progress, barriers and next steps for maritime decarbonisation, with commentary from Maersk’s Head of Corporate Sustainability (p.100).

Progress, barriers and next steps for maritime decarbonisation, with commentary from Maersk’s Head of Corporate Sustainability (p.100). COP30 Special Report: Will the summit be a climate triumph or a farce? The debates shaping Brazil’s agenda (p.116).

Will the summit be a climate triumph or a farce? The debates shaping Brazil’s agenda (p.116). Circular Design in F1 - Could the Future Hold Recycled F1 Cars? Insights on motorsport circularity and materials innovation, including input from the FIA’s Single Seater Director (p.140).

Read the issue here.





Leadership Quotes

“We have to be prepared with a good foundation so that we meet changing needs rapidly and be at the forefront of applying innovation.” said Anna Palsdottir, Chief Development Officer at atNorth.

“The biggest shift I've seen is that sustainability has moved from the sidelines to the centre of the business strategy,” said Emilio Tenuta, SVP & Chief Sustainability Officer at Ecolabs.

“You can put your head in the sand, but things are happening around us. So are you going to be part of the change, or are you going to be part of the problem?” said Gaelle Mogabure, Head of ESG at VIRTUS Data Centres at Sustainability LIVE London.

“Amara's Law says that we tend to overestimate the impact of technology in the short term and underestimate the impact in the long term. I think AI is going to be the same,” said Colin Seward, Chief Sustainability Officer and Technology and Data Lead at Cisco.

Why Sustainability Magazine Matters

Every edition delivers practical insight, market context, and executive viewpoints for enterprise leaders. It showcases best practices and innovations shaping global industries.

About Sustainability Portfolio

The Sustainability portfolio includes Sustainability Magazine, Energy Digital, and EV Magazine. The portfolio works together to cover exclusive insights and thought leadership on sustainability strategy, renewable energy, climate tech, and electric vehicles. Together, these titles reach a global audience of decision-makers and innovators driving transformation.

Event Highlight: Sustainability LIVE London 2025

The October edition includes an in-depth review of Sustainability LIVE London, which happened at the Business Design Centre on 23-24 September. Thousands of executives and sustainability leaders joined keynotes, panels, workshops, and networking sessions that focused on ESG, climate action, and sustainable business strategy.

A major highlight was the release of the Top 250 World’s Most Sustainable Companies report, recognising leading organisations and change-makers worldwide.

Bi-Weekly Publishing Update

From September 2025, Sustainability Magazine moved to a bi-weekly schedule to meet growing demand for timely interviews, analysis and event coverage. Keep up to date with the new magazines here.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for another landmark year of global sustainability events. The flagship Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2026 conference will return to London in March 2026. As one of BizClik’s fastest-growing global event series, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2026 will continue to set the agenda for businesses worldwide committed to building a more sustainable future. Secure Early Bird tickets and Media Passes now.

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business, and lifestyle digital communities. BizClik’s portfolio spans Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Sustainability & Energy, and more. For further information, visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com .

ENDS

Media Contact

Izzy Hutchin, PR Executive

izzy.hutchin@bizclikmedia.com