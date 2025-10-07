Electrify Expo Returns to New York October 17–19 at Nassau Coliseum With First-Ever East Coast Industry Day

Industry Day runs 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, October 17 with panel discussions and demo drives

Media and content creators interested in attending may request credentials for Industry Day by emailing ee@skyya.com

Public festival runs October 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; tickets available online and in person with general admission starting at $20 and kids 5 and under free



NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, is returning to the East Coast with Electrify Expo New York, taking place October 17–19, 2025, at Nassau Coliseum. For the first time, the event will feature an Industry Day on October 17, giving media, creators, policymakers, and business leaders early access to the latest in electric mobility before the two-day public festival opens October 18–19.

Electrify Expo attendees will be able to demo the latest electric cars, trucks, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, scooters, and more across 1 million square feet of outdoor festival space. In addition to hands-on demos, the weekend showcases the lifestyle, technology, and culture driving the electrification movement.

“Electrify Expo New York is the only event in the country where the excitement of a public festival meets the insight of an industry day,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “By combining these experiences, attendees - from enthusiasts to industry leaders and policymakers - can explore the latest transportation technology together, with Industry Day giving professionals an exclusive first look before innovations reach the streets.”

Industry Day: Friday, October 17

Industry Day is a high-energy, one-day experience where the most influential voices in automotive, energy, mobility, tech, and government meet up with the media, content creators, product reviewers, EV enthusiasts, and industry professionals to capture new product reveals, interview brand executives, and experience hands-on demos, all before the gates open to the public.

Attendees will:

Hear from automakers, tech leaders, and policy experts from companies including GM, Lucid, Ford, ChargePoint, Con Edison, BMW, Ionna, VinFast, Can-Am, Michelin, QNX, Beep, and more in exclusive panels

Review or drive electric cars, SUVs, trucks, e-bikes, motorcycles, and scooters on dedicated demo courses

Network with brand executives, engineers, and decision-makers face-to-face

Collaborate with media, creators, industry professionals, and government reps

Get early access to exhibitor displays and demo rides before the public festival takes place on the weekend





The full Industry Day schedule can be viewed here at https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day .

Public Festival: Saturday and Sunday, October 18-19

Electrify Expo New York is the East Coast’s ultimate electric vehicle festival. From thrilling EV demos and freestyle motocross stunts to the Electrify Showoff’s customized electric vehicles, the festival is where the future of transportation comes alive.

Companies across multiple sectors will make product debuts including:

Lexus is rolling in with the RZ 550e and ES 500e prototypes, giving audiences a first look at the future of luxury electrification.

The new Lucid Gravity will be available for demo drives for attendees to experience the spacious seating for up to seven adults.

The 2026 Subaru Solterra Touring XT makes its Electrify Expo debut, giving attendees an early look at the all-electric SUV before it reaches dealership lots.

AmpAssault features Craig Coker pushing the all-electric Sierra Car through high-speed drifts and precision maneuvers in a live driving demo.

Onyx is bringing the heat with their production-ready 80V bikes, built for real-world riders.

The Inmotion P6, clocked at over 93 mph and crowned the fastest EUC of 2025, will make its debut in New York.

The Voltari 260E, a 100% electric performance boat with 740 hp, 1,007 lb-ft of instant torque, and carbon-fiber hull design, will be on display for the first time at Electrify Expo.





Whether you’re an EV enthusiast, a tech fan, or just curious, get ready for an electrifying weekend of innovation, excitement, and experiences including:

Hands-On Test Drives & Rides: Attendees can drive the latest EVs from leading automakers on a dedicated test track.

Two-Wheel and Micromobility Zone: Explore and demo the newest e-bikes, scooters, and other personal mobility devices.

Kid-Friendly Activities: Fun zones and learning experiences for the whole family.

#EVRealityCheck Stage Powered by GreenCars : Debunk EV myths and challenge common EV misconceptions with live expert discussions, real-world data, and interactive Q&A sessions.

Electric Avenue: Go beyond the showroom with live product demonstrations, hands-on experiences and direct access to top EV brands.

The Solar Zone: Meet with a variety of solar manufacturers, retailers, and installers to learn how Solar can power your home and EV, all while saving money.

EV Charging Zone: Get expert insights on EV charging, infrastructure, and range with interactive demonstrations and hear from the New York Power Authority on the growing "EVolve NY" network that offers 278 fast chargers at 65 key locations around the state.

SIM Zone: Test your driving skills on high-performance racing simulators in a hyper-realistic setting.

Electric Freestyle Motocross Stunt Zone: Watch X Games Gold Medalist Destin Cantrell and his team perform high-flying stunts on electric dirt bikes during live shows at select times throughout the weekend.

Volvo Electric Drive Experience: This ride-along puts guests in the EX90 and EX30 with pro drivers to showcase handling and performance.





Tickets and Logistics

Industry Day (Oct. 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.): $99 single-day passes or $125 weekend passes are available now at www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day

Public Festival (Oct. 18–19, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.): General admission and Power Pack VIP tickets are available at www.electrifyexpo.com/ny Children ages 5 and under are free.







Venue

Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale, NY. Parking is available on-site.

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com . Companies interested in exhibiting at the 2025 Electrify Expo locations can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

