Camfil APC Launches Gold Series III Dust Collector With Next-Generation Performance and Filter Technology

Jonesboro, Arkansas, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC) introduces the Gold Series III dust collector, the latest evolution of its flagship Gold Series line. Building on more than two decades of proven performance, the Gold Series III incorporates design enhancements that deliver superior performance, reduced energy consumption and easier maintenance.

Please review the source on the Camfil APC website: Effective Industrial Dust Collectors for a Cleaner, Safer Workplace

The new collector features OptiCone™ filter cartridges with OmniPleat® filter media, engineered to maximize filtration performance. OptiCone cartridges utilize open-bottom inner cones to expand usable surface area, ensuring pulsed air is evenly distributed from top to bottom for more efficient filter cleaning.

OmniPleat media packs use synthetic, custom-shaped glue beads on both sides of the filter media to hold the pleats open and evenly spaced. This design ensures full media exposure to the airstream, resulting in improved airborne pollutant capture, more effective pulse cleaning, fewer filter changeouts and a safer, cleaner work environment.

An advanced baffle configuration distributes particles evenly across the unit after separating the largest ones toward the hopper before they reach the filters, extending filter life and minimizing change-outs.

Featuring a modular design with vertical filter orientation, the Gold Series III dust collector is built from individual units rather than a single welded structure, making it easier to install, upgrade and adapt to specific site requirements. Each module houses four filters and handles airflows up to 6,000 cfm, enabling near-limitless configurations to fit a wide range of applications and air volume needs.

Gold Series III dust collectors exceed OSHA mandates for factory air quality. When equipped with Camfil’s explosion protection equipment such as explosion vent, integrated safety monitoring filter, and Stinger explosion isolation valve, they offer the highest combustible dust explosion protection in accordance with both National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the European Union’s Atmosphères Explosives (ATEX) standards.

“The Gold Series III sets a new benchmark in dust collection technology,” said Randi Huckaby, Product Manager - Dry Filtration APC Engineer, Research & Development at Camfil APC. “It delivers cleaner air, safer workplaces and greater operational savings to meet the demands of today’s toughest industrial environments.”

For more information about the Gold Series III dust collector, download the brochure and product sheet.

About Camfil APC



Camfil Air Pollution Control



Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC) is a leading manufacturer of dust, mist and fume collection equipment for industrial applications. The company maintains manufacturing facilities in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and provides technical support, installation and maintenance services throughout the United States. Camfil APC is part of the global Camfil Group, recognized worldwide for innovation in air filtration technology and commitment to industrial safety and clean air solutions. For more information, visit camfilapc.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Goetz

Schubert b2b

1-610-269-2100 x244

lgoetz@schubertb2b.com

Attachment