Hyra Network Brings the Vision of “Sovereign AI” to Token2049 – The World’s Largest Crypto Conference

Singapore, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyra Network, a decentralized AI infrastructure for the sovereign digital era, has just concluded its participation at TOKEN2049 Singapore – the world’s largest cryptocurrency conference, leaving a strong impression with its vision of “Sovereign AI” and a series of record-breaking milestones.

Recognition at the Asian Technology Excellence Award 2025

Ahead of the Token2049 event, Hyra Network was honored with the Asian Technology Excellence Award 2025, one of the most prestigious recognitions celebrating groundbreaking contributions to technology and innovation. This award not only affirms Hyra’s vision of building sovereign AI infrastructure but also positions the project as a pioneer at the intersection of DePIN and AI.

Bui Dinh Ngoc, CTO of Hyra Network, shared: “Our technology is not only advancing rapidly but also reshaping how the world perceives AI infrastructure: community-led, cost-efficient, highly scalable, and globally accessible.”

Record-Breaking Growth and Milestones

In just a short period of time, Hyra Network has achieved numbers that many decentralized infrastructure networks would take years to build. This is clear proof of its technological appeal, strategic vision, and the strong support of its global community.

3 million connected devices: Hyra's network spans multiple continents, from Southeast Asia and Europe to North America. This forms the foundation for creating a decentralized computing network capable of serving diverse needs – from AI and big data to Web3 applications.

400,000+ TFLOPS of computing power: Equivalent to the performance of several top-tier supercomputers, yet distributed in a decentralized manner and powered by the community. This makes Hyra one of the strongest DePIN networks providing computational power for AI today.

1.2 million KYC-verified users: Building a community of over one million verified users not only demonstrates trust but also highlights Hyra's leadership in combining decentralization with international compliance standards – a crucial factor for global expansion.



These milestones underscore Hyra’s exceptional ability to scale in practice while strengthening community participation. Compared to other DePIN networks, Hyra’s growth rate and performance benchmarks stand out as industry-leading.

Hyra Network at Token2049 – Showcasing Sovereign AI Infrastructure

At TOKEN2049, Hyra Network officially introduced its decentralized AI infrastructure solution powered by DePIN – a direction recognized as one of the most disruptive technology trends of the decade. While Filecoin pioneered decentralized storage, Render Network stood out with GPU rendering, and projects like IO and Aethir focused on distributed GPU for AI training, Hyra Network takes a broader approach: building AI infrastructure that can serve governments, enterprises, and individuals alike. This unique positioning allows Hyra to stand out, especially as data sovereignty and security are becoming top priorities across nations.

Hyra’s booth attracted significant attention from the international community, partners, and investors at TOKEN2049 Singapore, opening up new opportunities for strategic collaboration.

Throughout the event, Hyra’s booth welcomed over 5,000 visitors, including representatives from more than 20 investment funds, technology firms, and Web3 projects. Many attendees stopped by to explore Hyra’s decentralized AI infrastructure and discuss potential collaborations around community-driven intelligence.

In addition, Hyra held 10 one-on-one meetings with key industry players and venture funds, paving the way for several strategic partnerships moving forward.

Mr Jonh Tran, Founder and Chairman of Hyra Holdings & Hyra Network, underscored the company’s core philosophy, stating: “The future of AI must be transparent, open, and community-driven. And at Token2049, we had the opportunity to share this vision with the global community and connect with partners who believe in a decentralized future of intelligence.”

Continuing to Expand a Global Vision

Following Token2049, Hyra Network reaffirmed its commitment to advancing its global strategy, expanding collaborations with governments, investment funds, and the international community. Its long-term goal is to establish a new standard for AI infrastructure: open, transparent, and secure – while carrying forward the message: AI is a shared resource – and Hyra is the infrastructure to make it possible.

About Hyra Network

Hyra Network, under Hyra Holdings, is a decentralized AI infrastructure project built on a Layer-3 blockchain with DAO governance and practical AI applications. The project aims to create a sovereign, transparent, and community-driven AI ecosystem. Looking ahead, Hyra is preparing for an IPO on Nasdaq in 2030, while expanding collaborations with governments, investment funds, and the international community to drive sustainable and autonomous digital transformation.

