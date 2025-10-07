Chicago Sun-Times Names Byline Bank a 2025 Chicago’s Best Workplace

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, the Chicago Sun-Times has named Byline Bank one of Chicago’s Best Workplaces. In the 2025 recognition, Byline ranks as one of the top 25 workplaces in the city and 5th among large companies, defined as those with more than 250 employees.

“We’re proud to have Byline Bank recognized once again as one of the Chicago Sun-Times’ Best Workplaces,” said Dana Rose, Chief Human Resources Officer at Byline Bank. “Our people are the heart of everything we do as a company, and we’re committed to building a culture where employees feel valued and empowered to do their best work.”

Chicago’s Best Workplaces is an annual program created by the Chicago Sun-Times and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Chicago, benefiting the area's economy, workforce and businesses.

Companies from across the Chicago area entered a two-part survey process to determine Chicago’s Best Workplaces. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

For more information on Chicago Sun-Times' Best Workplaces, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/chicago-sun-times-best-workplaces.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.7 billion in assets and operates 45 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing solutions, and is one of the top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders according to the national SBA rankings by volume FY2024. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Visit bylinebank.com for more information, and follow Byline Bank on Facebook, X, LinkedIn or Instagram for the latest news and updates.

