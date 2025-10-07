Wag Hotels Hosts 10th Annual Haunted Howl-o-ween Party Benefiting The Animal Pad

Sacramento, CA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A spooktacular night of dog & family-friendly fun for a lifesaving cause!

Wag Hotels celebrates 10 years of fun, family, and furry friends with its annual Haunted Howl-o-ween Party.

Wag Hotels is honored to celebrate 10 years of bringing pets, families, and communities together with its 10th Annual Haunted Howl-o-ween Party on Thursday, October 30th, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. 100% of the proceeds will benefit The Animal Pad, an all-breed, nonprofit rescue organization dedicated to saving dogs from high-kill shelters and finding them forever families.

Cruella and her “paw-some” sidekick show off their spooktacular look at Wag Hotels’ Haunted Howl-o-ween Party.



Guests of all ages – canine and human alike – can strike a pose for photos with Cruella de Vil, compete in a Costume Contest with paw-some prizes for 3 Categories (Cutest Pawtners - Pet Parent/Dog combo, Most Spooktacular - Scariest, and Best in Show - Most Impressive Overall), and enjoy trick-or-treating, Halloween-themed activities for dogs & kids, a spooktacular Silent Auction, scrumptious Puppuccino Bar, temporary Pet Tattoos, and so much more!

Trick-or-treat time! Guests at Wag Hotels’ Haunted Howl-o-ween Party were greeted with festive goodie bags for a spooktacular night of fun



“Our Haunted Howl-o-ween Party is one of our favorite traditions at Wag Hotels,” says BJ Kalay,, Vice President of Marketing at Wag Hotels. “For the past decade, we’ve been proud to bring pets, families, and communities together for a festive night of fun while raising funds and awareness for incredible nonprofit rescues. This event is about more than costumes and decorations — it’s about making a real difference for animals in need. We’re especially honored to mark 10 years of this tradition by partnering with The Animal Pad and supporting their lifesaving work for dogs who deserve a second chance.”

Snag your Early Bird Tickets ($10) now through 10/10! General Admission is $12 until 10/29, and $15 at the door. Dogs & children ages 17 and under receive FREE admission accompanying a ticket-holding adult.

For further information, to purchase tickets, or donate to The Animal Pad, please visit Wag Hotels’ Eventbrite page.

Locations for Wag Hotels’ 10th Annual Haunted Howl-o-ween Party

Wag Hotels San Francisco - 25 14th Street, San Francisco, CA, 94103

Wag Hotels Oakland - 39 4th Street, Oakland, CA, 94607

Wag Hotels Redwood City - 1025 Hansen Way, Redwood City, CA, 94063

Wag Hotels Santa Clara - 2000 Duane Avenue, Santa Clara, CA, 95054

Wag Hotels West Sacramento - 1759 Enterprise Boulevard, West Sacramento, CA, 95691

Wag Hotels San Diego - 2120 Camino Del Rio N., San Diego, CA, 92108

Wag Hotels Santa Monica - 1653 19th Street, Santa Monica, CA, 90404

Wag Hotels Hollywood - 960 N. Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90038

Wag Hotels O'Hare - 10516 United Pkwy, Schiller Park, IL 60176

Wag Hotels Richardson - 751 S. Central Expy, Richardson, TX, 75080

About Wag Hotels

Caring for dogs and cats since 2005, Wag Hotels has redefined the pet care industry by offering a variety of innovative services including resort-style boarding, all day play plus/doggie daycare, enrichment, and grooming services. All resorts offer climate-controlled rooms, webcams, and are staffed for check-ins/check-outs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Pet parents are welcome to drop in for a tour any day of the week between 10 a.m and 6 p.m. Vaccinations are required for all Wag Hotels services: WagHotels.com/vaccination-resources.