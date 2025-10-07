MOONLAKE INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of the Investigation into MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In MoonLake (MLTX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (“MoonLake” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MLTX) on behalf of MoonLake stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether MoonLake has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On September 29, 2025, before the market opened, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K. Attached to the current report was a press release which stated that, in MoonLake’s VELA-2 trial, “intercurrent events in the higher-than-expected placebo arm precluded the study from achieving statistical significance in the week 16 primary endpoint using the composite strategy[.]”



On this news, MoonLake stock plummeted 89.9% on September 29, 2025.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MoonLake shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

