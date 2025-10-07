Warmy.io Announces AI-Powered Adeline to Strengthen Email Deliverability with Domain and IP Warmup

Tel-Aviv, Israel , Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warmy.io, a leading platform dedicated to improving email deliverability, announced today that it has surpassed 3,000 active users and more than 50,000 customers over the last four years. As email inboxes become more competitive, the company continues to advance its proprietary Adeline AI — a purpose-built machine learning system designed exclusively to analyze, predict, and optimize deliverability performance.







In the world of email marketing and outreach, many companies assume that low open rates stem from poor subject lines or weak creative. The real challenge often lies in deliverability — whether an email even reaches the recipient’s primary inbox. Warmy.io tackles this problem directly through advanced domain warmup, IP warmup, and authentication via SPF/DKIM/DMARC, ensuring that every message has the highest chance of safe delivery.

At the heart of this innovation is Adeline AI, Warmy.io’s proprietary large language model trained from the ground up — not powered by ChatGPT or any third-party system. From day one, Adeline AI has been educated using hundreds of data points, real-world email cases, and performance histories across millions of inboxes. This allows it to act as a true “email deliverability consultant,” evaluating factors such as content, sending behavior, and sender reputation. The system provides users with actionable feedback on email health scores, predicted inbox placement, and optimization strategies.

“Our mission has always been simple: email deliverability first,” said a spokesperson for Warmy.io. “Adeline AI is the brain of our platform — it learns from thousands of daily interactions to give users personalized insights on how to reach the inbox, not the spam folder.”

Warmy.io operates the largest email network in the world, serving as the backbone of its warmup engine and data collection process. This unmatched scale fuels Adeline AI’s continual learning, enabling it to identify new spam-trigger patterns and predict future deliverability outcomes with increasing accuracy.

As demand for reliable email outreach grows, Warmy.io and Adeline AI are redefining how businesses approach communication — not just improving inbox placement, but giving marketers full visibility into the unseen world of email reputation and performance.

