Credit Acceptance Named a 2025 Top Workplace for Remote Work

Southfield, Michigan, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named a 2025 Top Workplace for Remote Work by CareerBuilder® and Monster. Credit Acceptance was ranked #1 in the 1,000-2,499 employee category, up one spot from last year.

“While many companies are scaling back flexible work, we continue to embrace it,” said Wendy Rummler, Chief People Officer of Credit Acceptance. “Our remote-first policy is a visible extension of our culture. With 95% of our team members agreeing that Credit Acceptance is a great place to work, we’ve seen firsthand how prioritizing flexibility and balance is helping team members thrive at work and at home. It’s one of the many ways we stand apart in our industry, and this recognition represents how unique we are.”

By continuing to invest in programs like remote-friendly onboarding, collaboration tools and resources, and virtual recognition platforms, we ensure every team member—no matter where they are located—feels supported and connected, keeping our culture strong even in a dispersed workplace.

This is the eighth workplace award we have received this year, including reaching #34 on Fortune’s 2025 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, #2 on the 2025 Top Workplaces USA list, #4 on the 2025 Top Workplaces in Financial Services list, and #44 on the PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care® list.

The Top Workplaces Awards are based on a survey administered by Energage, which measures 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

