Dayforce Introduces New Dayforce AI Agents to Accelerate How Work Gets Done

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the next generation of Dayforce AI Agents. Purpose-built to deliver measurable business value, new Dayforce AI Agents embed intelligence directly into workflows to reduce complexity, unlock efficiency, and create more agile workplaces. The announcement was made at Dayforce Discover, alongside several advancements that empower customers to better plan, grow, and deliver using the Dayforce AI-powered people platform.

Dayforce AI Agents are redefining how HR leaders drive impact by going beyond answers to deliver real action. Unlike traditional offerings that stop at chat-based support, Dayforce AI Agents act as intelligent collaborators that operate seamlessly across the comprehensive HCM suite of products – reducing manual workload, minimizing errors, and unlocking smarter, faster decisions. With built-in security, transparency, and interoperability, Dayforce AI Agents help leaders work more strategically while empowering the broader workforce to focus on the work they’re meant to do.



“Dayforce AI Agents aren’t just automations – they’re accelerators. Built into the flow of work, they can understand context, execute tasks, and surface the insights that matter, so people can move with greater clarity and speed,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer, Dayforce, Inc. “We designed them to help organizations manage compliance, reduce friction, and propel their workforce forward. This is AI built for outcomes, not optics – and we’re just getting started.”

Dayforce customers benefit from this growing portfolio of AI agents, including:

People Analytics agents that unlock organizational intelligence by giving leaders access to a personalized business analyst to surface up to date, role-based insights across HR, Pay, Time, and Talent Management data. By transforming HR reporting into actionable intelligence, leaders gain trusted insights to make faster, more informed decisions.

Content authoring agents help draft clear, compelling text wherever employees, managers, leaders, and HR teams need to create content with confidence. Goals, policies, job descriptions, and employee communications can be created in minutes, not hours – boosting accuracy and consistency while giving teams back valuable time.

Pay agents that help employees explore and understand pay details, explain variances, and get trusted answers about their earnings – improving transparency and reducing questions to leaders and HR teams.

Time agents that simplify visibility into time schedules, shifts, and vacation balances while supporting accurate, policy-aligned submissions and approvals – helping to reduce administrative burden.

Availability

Content authoring agents will be available to most full-suite and compliance-suite customers in Q4 2025, in addition to existing pay, time off, and job description agents. The people analytics agent will follow in 2026.

Additional Information

About Dayforce

Forward Looking Statements

