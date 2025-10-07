Dayforce Expands Collaboration with Microsoft to Transform HCM Workflows With AI

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global leader that makes work life better, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to bring Dayforce AI Agents into everyday workflows. Unlike HCM vendors that rely on separate modules and add-on integrations, Dayforce delivers the differentiated advantage of a single, unified application built end-to-end with Microsoft technologies – including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Teams, and .NET. This AI-powered integration enables organizations to achieve greater interoperability, faster innovation, and more value from their Microsoft investments. The announcement was made at Dayforce Discover, alongside several advancements that empower customers to better plan, grow, and deliver using the Dayforce AI-powered people platform.

Organizations today face growing pressure to drive efficiency, deliver better employee experiences, and ensure trust in how AI is applied to work. Yet too often, HR, payroll, and business systems remain fragmented, forcing employees to navigate manual processes and disconnected tools.

Integration with Microsoft Copilot Studio brings custom, personalized AI agents directly into Dayforce – the platform employees and managers use every day – uniting HR, payroll, and IT in one seamless experience. These agents can also securely access workforce information, from employee details to payroll insights, within that same flow of work.

“By harnessing the full power of the Microsoft technology stack, Dayforce is redefining how organizations unlock value from their technology investments – freeing employees to focus on the work they’re truly meant to do,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer at Dayforce, Inc. “Together with Microsoft, we’re delivering a smarter, more seamless experience that improves the daily flow of work, empowers leaders to automate with confidence, and connects people and data in ways that drive meaningful impact.”

Powered by Microsoft, the differentiated Dayforce platform extends from the data foundation to AI agents, helping organizations maximize the value out of their technology investments by enabling leaders to:

Extend and customize with AI agents – build and deploy agents using Dayforce APIs and Microsoft Copilot Studio to streamline work, simplify decisions, and boost productivity.

– build and deploy agents using Dayforce APIs and Microsoft Copilot Studio to streamline work, simplify decisions, and boost productivity. Integrate and interoperate securely – connect with third-party applications, adopt the Model Context Protocol (MCP), and ensure seamless interoperability across systems.

– connect with third-party applications, adopt the Model Context Protocol (MCP), and ensure seamless interoperability across systems. Unify cross-domain workflows – bring HR, payroll, IT, and operations into one flow of work. For example, IT managers can create agents that answer policy questions or surface workforce and payroll insights directly in Microsoft tools.



“Our strengthened collaboration with Dayforce combines the global scale, security, and performance of Microsoft Azure with Dayforce’s AI-powered innovation to solve workforce challenges in new ways. We’re enabling mission-critical workloads while accelerating innovation – helping organizations move faster, empower employees, and thrive in a new era of work,” said Mark Russinovich, CTO, Deputy CISO, and Technical Fellow of Microsoft Azure. “Together with Dayforce, we’re delivering trusted AI solutions on a secure, scalable cloud foundation that drive real outcomes for organizations and the people who make them run."

Additional Information

About Dayforce

Forward Looking Statements

